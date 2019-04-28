TENNIS

MAC Tournament

The second-seeded University of Akron lost to No. 1 seed Miami 4-3 on Sunday in the Mid-American Conference Women's Tennis Championship final in Buffalo, N.Y. With the victory, Miami earned the MAC’s automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

Just like their regular-season match, the Zips (21-6 overall) dropped the doubles point to Miami (12-10). UA won three singles matches.

BASEBALL

Ohio beats KSU 1-0

Treyben Funderburg's two-out infield single in the bottom of the first inning was all that Kenny Ogg needed to salvage a win in a three-game Mid-American Conference series against the visiting Golden Flashes. The lone run of the game helped Ogg improve to 3-6 on the season. KSU's six-game streak with 10 or more runs was snapped as the Flashes (21-20, 9-7) were shut out for the second time this season.

MEN'S GOLF

MAC Tournament

Due to weather and playing conditions, the MAC Men's Golf Championships were shortened to 36 holes at Club Walden in Aurora. The originally scheduled 72-hole championship was shortened after multiple weather delays. Friday's scheduled 36 holes was delayed, shortened to 18 holes and ultimately canceled due to course conditions and rain. The saturated course allowed the tournament to play 36 holes on Saturday, but evening rains forced MAC officials to suspend the final 18 holes because of course conditions and standing water.

Kent State and Eastern Michigan were tied after the two completed rounds at 5 over par and were named co-MAC champions. The Golden Flashes however received the NCAA Tournament automatic qualifying bid based on a tiebreaker total of noncounting scores.

At 2 under par, KSU's Gisli Sveinbergsson was runner-up individually to Toledo's Duncan McNeill (5 under). KSU's Will Kurtz (Hudson) was tied for third.

UA, led by Beau Bayerl's ninth-place tie at 4 over par, finished fourth as a team. Toledo was third.