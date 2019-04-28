RubberDucks 8, Baysox 6



Tony Salters and Tyler Krieger hit two-run home runs and the RubberDucks defeated the host Bowie Baysox in an Eastern League game Sunday afternoon.

Salters' homer gave the Ducks (11-12) a 2-0 lead in the second and Krieger's blast in the fourth helped them rally from a 5-2 deficit.

Wilson Garcia tied the score with an RBI double and Mitch Longo gave the Ducks the lead for good with a two-run double to make it 7-5 off Baysox (5-18) reliever Cristian Alvarado in the fifth.

Ducks starter Sean Brady gave up five runs on seven hits and three walks in four innings.

Dalbert Siri (1-2) was credited with the win after pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of Brady. James Karinchak struck out two in a scoreless ninth for his sixth save.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com