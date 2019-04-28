They did not hear their names called during the NFL Draft that concluded Saturday evening, but two more local players are getting their shot at a career in the league after signing free-agent contracts after the draft.

St. Vincent-St. Mary star and Ohio State linebacker Dante Booker signed with the Arizona Cardinals and Tallmadge and Ohio University tackle Joe Lowery signed with the Chicago Bears.

It was reported Saturday night that Canton McKinley and University of Akron defensive end Jamal Davis II will sign with the Houston Texans.

The agent for Booker, who starred at St. V-M and had an injury-plagued career at Ohio State, announced the signing in a tweet Saturday evening.

Booker will be reunited with Cardinals linebackers coach Bill Davis, who was the linebackers coach at OSU.

Lowery was graded as the best run blocker from the Group of Five (Non-Power Five) conferences.

Davis, a second-team All-Mid-American Conference selection, is expected to compete for a spot as an outside linebacker with the TExans