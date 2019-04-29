Now that the 2019 NFL Draft is over, the grades are coming in for the Cleveland Browns.

There are two distinct ways to look at the Browns draft when handing out grades. That is to include or not include the acquisition of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. In a vacuum, some only hand out grades for the picks made. Other graders factor in the Beckham pickup.

Those who include Beckham largely gave the Browns high marks. Those who didn't gave the Browns a middling grade.

If there was one constant in the Browns draft grades, it's that the team got a steal in the second round with LSU cornerback Greedy Williams.

Here's how the grades for 2019 shake out:

Mel Kiper, ESPN (link)

Grade: A-

Explanation: Cleveland didn't have a Round 1 pick because of the OBJ trade -- I know Browns fans are perfectly fine with that -- so Dorsey needed to do work on Day 2. He did that with his first pick, taking super-talented cornerback Greedy Williams (No. 46), who dropped because his tape raises issues about his tackling.

Pete Prisco, CBS (link)

Grade: C+

Explanation: They traded their first-round pick to the Giants for Odell Beckham Jr., which is a win for them. Greedy Williams is an outstanding cover player, but he needs to work on his tackling. The rest of the draft was just OK.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com (link)

Grade: A

Explanation: The Browns made their pick in this year's draft on Friday night, as GM John Dorsey parted with a fifth-round pick to move up three spots for Williams, who will be a factor in coverage early in his career with Cleveland.

Steven Ruiz, FTW (link)

Grade: Three-round GPA of 3.0

Explanation: I’m still in shock the Browns ended up with Greedy Williams without trading up into the first round. The rest of this class, which includes a kicker, is underwhelming.

Thor Nystrom, Rotoworld (link)

Grade: A-

Explanation: Despite not having a first-round pick, the Browns emerged with a first-rounder — free-falling CB Greedy Williams. Assuming he’s healthy, that’s highway robbery.

Andy Benoit, Sports Illustrated (link)

Grade: C-

Explanation: With the Odell Beckham trade costing a first-rounder, this is where the obligatory sentence about Cleveland’s new offensive firepower and high expectations goes. To help fulfill those expectations, GM John Dorsey went defense with his first four picks.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News (link)

Grade: No grade

Explanation: The Browns didn't need a first-round pick to get a first-round corner in the falling Williams. Wilson was their next great pick; he should have never been on the board that long.

Mark Maske, Washington Post (link)

Grade: B-

Explanation: Getting CB Greedy Williams midway through the second round was another solid move by GM John Dorsey.

Nate Davis, USA Today (link)

Grade: A

Explanation: When you also snatch CB Greedy Williams and ILB Mack Wilson, potentially both immediate starters (with the chops to be good ones), then you've gone above and beyond.