Rain over the past five days has forced the cancellation of quite a few spring sporting events in Akron and in surrounding communities.

More games were scrapped on Monday due to muddy fields because of showers. Included in the cancellations was the Walsh Jesuit at Archbishop Hoban baseball game.

Walsh is one of the hottest area baseball teams with a 16-1 record. The Warriors' lone loss was 7-2 to Cleveland Benedictine on April 15 at Case Western Reserve University.

Since that setback, Walsh has won four games in a row by defeating visiting Benedictine 4-0, visiting Mentor Lake Catholic 8-0, host Lake Catholic 12-7 and Brunswick 8-1 in the Akron RubberDucks High School Baseball Showcase at Canal Park.

Senior Nate Stahl pitched a shutout at home against Benedictine on April 16 with 10 strikeouts. Junior Stanley Kaczmar hit an RBI single and younger brother Henry Kaczmar, a freshman, hit a two-run single.

Stahl returned to the mound on April 22 and pitched six innings of one-hit shutout baseball and struck out 11 at home against Lake Catholic. Stahl also hit a solo home run; Stanley Kaczmar hit a two-run home run, a single and a double; senior Evan Swan had two hits and sophomore Jake Armsey had a single and three RBI.

The second win over Lake Catholic was on April 23 when Walsh junior Jamie Perebzak hit a home run, a single and a double and had five RBI. Stanley Kaczmar and senior Nick Vaccaro each collected three hits, and Stahl and Henry Kaczmar both had two hits.

Walsh’s 8-1 win over Brunswick was on Friday at Canal Park. Warriors junior pitchers Nick Leonatti, Connor Bailey, Robby Shepherd and Brock Belsole combined with sophomore pitcher Bobby Perebzak to limit the Blue Devils to two hits. Henry Kaczmar had three hits and two RBI, and Bobby Perebzak added in two singles and an RBI.

Nordonia update

Nordonia won a boys track and field title at the Avon Reynolds Relays on Saturday with 108 points. Boardman (87 points) and Westlake (73 points) rounded out the top three.

The Knights won the boys 400-meter relay in 44.07 seconds, the 800 relay in 1:31.39, the 1,600 relay in 3:30.76 and 440 shuttle hurdles in 1:08.92.

Junior Brenden Jackson and sophomore Jonathan Banks each contributed to three winning relays, the 400, 800 and 1,600. The other winning runners were Mike Westbrooks, Kam Kitchen, Collin Flynn, Hunter Trimble, Sanshakir Adeyemi, Matthew Hayes, Jaden Wimbush, Jason Tuttle and Jason Lewicki.

The Knights also won the pole vault relay with Jonathan DePiero (12-feet, 6-inches) and Joe Wahl (11-0), and Dominic Dasher had the top individual discus throw at 152-1.

Nordonia’s girls squad scored 92 points to tie with Boardman for second place behind host Avon (107 points).

Taniah Thomas won the individual girls high jump title at 4-10.

The Knights also placed first in three girls field event relays. Grace Coghill (10-6) and Emily Eterovich (9-6) teamed up to win the pole vault; Sarah Shedroff (132-8) and Kynnidi Knight (111-10) combined to win the discus and Coghill (15-2½) and Megan Buckenmeyer (14-4) joined together to win the long jump.

Michael Beaven can be reached at 330-996-3829 or mbeaven@thebeaconjournal.com.