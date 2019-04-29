SOFTBALL

Revere 6, Copley 5

One error, two walks, four stolen bases, four singles and five runs was all Revere needed to do to beat Copley in the bottom of the seventh inning in a Suburban League American Conference game. All of Revere's hits and scoring came with two outs. The game-winner came off the bat of Shannon Appel, who lined a 2-2 pitch over the second baseman's head to score Lauren Skidmore and Katie Azzolina to end the game walk-off style.

Azzolina and Claire Brokloff each hit three singles and drove in two runs for the Minutemen (8-11, 4-4).

Lake 11, Green 1

Mariah Wallace ended this Federal League game with a walk-off two-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning. Lake is ranked fifth in Ohio in Division I.

BASEBALL

North Canton Hoover 7, Louisville 0

Eight of Hoover's nine wins have come via the shutout and Monday's nonleague game was no different. Brody Ware threw a one-hit shutout, striking out 10 and only walking two to earn the complete-game win for Hoover (9-9).

CVCA 12, Revere 2

The Royals (13-6) got four runs driven in off the bat of Andrew Hendrickx and three from Christian Isaacs in a run-rule win at home. Isaacs hit his third home run of the season and Austen Williams swiped five bases off of Revere (10-11) pitching which allowed eight hits and nine walks.

Rootstown 8, Southeast 1

Adam Beery improved to 4-1, throwing six innings of one-hit, one-run ball as the Rovers remained atop the Portage Trail Conference's County Division. Colton Freedson threw a scoreless seventh inning for Rootstown (13-4, 7-0).

Norton 4, Field 3

In the sixth inning, Norton's Zane Brady hit a pinch-hit single, was sacrificed to second base and then scored the go-ahead run on Parker Wray's game-winning RBI single. The Panthers remained unbeaten at 14-0 overall and 10-0 in the PTC Metro

Kent Roosevelt 8, Barberton 1

Batting fifth and sixth in the Rough Riders lineup, second baseman Matt Dile and catcher Nathan Ritchey each drove in three runs in a Suburban League American Conference win. Zac Common threw an 86-pitch complete game to improve to 5-0 for Roosevelt (13-3, 8-2).

Northwest 4, Triway 2

Jackson Ogozalek's complete game allowed the Indians (9-10, 5-4) to post a Principals' Athletic Conference win at home. Ogozalek is now 6-2 as he allowed seven hits, two runs and no walks.