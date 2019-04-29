Detroit Tigers No. 1 draft pick Casey Mize pitched a no-hitter for the Erie Seawolves in his Double-A debut Monday night.

Mize threw 98 pitches while overpowering the host Altoona Curve. He hit the first batter of the game but got a groundball double play. He struck out seven and walked one, facing one over the minimum.

"Dominant," manager Mike Rabelo said. "No deep counts, the only blemish was a hit-by-pitch and a walk. He was absolutely electric tonight."

White House visit?

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora is still undecided if he'll visit the White House next week when the team celebrates its World Series title there.

The Red Sox are scheduled to visit the White House on May 9 following a three-game series in Baltimore.

"I'll let you guys know when I decide," Cora said Monday before Boston's series opener against Oakland. "You guys don't have to worry about that one. I'll let you know."

In January, the Puerto Rico native was outspoken about the island's need for hurricane relief.

Extended training

Struggling Washington Nationals reliever Trevor Rosenthal has agreed to go to extended spring training in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The 28-year-old right-hander was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 26 with a viral infection. Rosenthal (0-1) has appeared in seven games with Washington, pitching to a 36.00 ERA. He did not record an out until his fifth appearance.

"There's no timetable," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Monday. "We just have to get him built up again."

Back on the field

New York Yankees shortstop Troy Tulowitzki was 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk in his first injury rehabilitation appearance, facing the Detroit Tigers in an extended spring training game Monday in Lakeland, Florida.

Tulowitzki struck out twice and flied out, and he played four innings in the field without getting a chance.

Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is day-to-day with inflammation in his right knee.

Around the bases

NL MVP Christian Yelich was out of Milwaukee's lineup for the series opener against Colorado, a day after leaving a game because of lower back discomfort. … Ender Inciarte left the Atlanta Braves' game against the San Diego Padres with an apparent leg injury. … Baltimore Orioles right-hander Nate Karns returned to the 10-day injured list after struggling while on a rehab assignment in the minors. … San Diego Padres rookie shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. did not start against the Atlanta Braves on Monday night because of a hamstring injury. … The Rays promoted first baseman Nate Lowe from Triple-A Durham before their series opener against the Royals.