RubberDucks 9, Rumble Ponies 5

The RubberDucks defeated the host Binghamton Rumble Ponies 9-5 in an Eastern League game Monday night.

Wilson Garcia put the RubberDucks (12-12) ahead with a single that scored Ka'ai Tom in the first inning. Three batters later, Garcia scored along with Li-Jen Chu on Jorma Rodriguez's two-run single to make it 3-0.

The Ducks added four more in the top of the second, all with two outs, highlighted by Garcia's three-run homer, his second of the season. The Ducks closed out their scoring with a run in the third and fourth innings, helping Matt Solter win his first game of the year.

Solter went five innings, allowing seven hits and all five runs for the Rumble Ponies (10-8). He walked three and struck out two. Three Ducks relievers held the Ponies to just one hit in the final four innings.

Garcia finished with five RBI, and Rodriguez and Alexis Pantoja each had two hits.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com