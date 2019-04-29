Filling in for an injured Mike Clevinger, Indians pitcher Jefry Rodriguez has played pretty well in two starts.

On this week's Leading Off with Ryan Lewis podcast, we talk about how he's playing and what it means for the team's starting rotation. At the least, Rodriguez has positioned himself as the team's first option to fill in if someone gets injured. But the more quality starts Rodriguez gets, the more it could impact what the team does at the July 31 trade deadline.

We also talk about the Indians sending outfielder Greg Allen back to Triple-A and bringing Jordan Luplow back up. There's a good reason why Luplow got called up, and Ryan explains why and what it could mean for hot prospect Oscar Mercado.

We close this week's podcast with some quick thoughts on the four-game road series the Indians had against the Houston Astros. The Indians could face them in the playoffs, but does this April series matter?