COLUMBUS — Other than a free scrimmage that drew 5,500 people eight days earlier, there hadn’t been an actual Blue Jackets game in Columbus in almost two full weeks.

It didn’t matter a bit Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena, where a sold-out crowd of 19,337 picked up where it left off April 16 in the Blue Jackets' sweep-clinching win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Just like that night, the Jackets' rocking house of hockey sent decibel levels skyrocketing again in Game 3 of a second-round playoff series, a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins that put the Blue Jackets ahead 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Sergei Bobrovsky was outstanding in net for the Jackets, who led the charge in fending off a furious Bruins push in the final 2:14 with Bruins goalie, Tuukka Rask, pulled for an extra attacker.

Bobrovsky made 36 saves for his sixth win of the playoffs, including a huge stop with 1:01 left off a tipped shot by Patrice Bergeron.

Boone Jenner and Matt Duchene scored the goals for the Blue Jackets, who have won all three of their home games this postseason. Jake DeBrusk scored a goal and Rask made 32 saves for the Bruins.

The Bruins had more shots (12-10) and created more scoring chances than the Jackets in the first period but couldn’t get the puck past Bobrovsky.

He made a great skate save to stop Charlie Coyle and caught a break when Charlie McAvoy’s wrist shot from the slot hit the iron early on, but Bobrovsky was just getting warmed up.

So was the crowd, which erupted when former Bruin Riley Nash set up the first goal of the game with 1:23 left in the first period. After corralling the puck along the far wall outside the Bruins blue line, Nash fed Jenner a perfect short pass that sprung him into the offensive zone.

Jenner did the rest, carrying puck toward the net and cutting left to right across the slot. McAvoy stood between him and Rask, but Jenner slid a shot perfectly back to the right side, under the defenseman’s stick and past Rask inside the right post.

It was his first goal of the postseason and gave the Jackets a 1-0 lead at the first intermission.

The Blue Jackets scored first in the second period, as well, making it 2-0 at 12:42 with Duchene’s goal — his fifth of the playoffs and second power-play goal in as many games.

He scored it with seven seconds remaining on another dominant power play for the Blue Jackets, which was the result of Brad Marchand high-sticking Jenner at the end of a wild sequence that started with the Bruins nearly scoring at the other end.

Seth Jones, who played another great all-around game, was the key to all of it. His long stretch pass to Jenner from deep in the defensive zone to the red line set up Jenner for a scoring chance that eventually led to the power play, which Jones quarterbacked to near perfection.

He made accurate passes from the point, fired slap shots down the slot and made a great effort to hold the puck in the offensive zone before Duchene finally popped in a rebound from the low slot for a 2-0 lead.

The Blue Jackets kept the pressure on Rask for the next two minutes, but he fended it off to hold the Bruins within striking distance.

Bobrovsky did the same, making several acrobatic stops in a two-minute stretch when the Bruins outshot the Jackets 6-1, but Boston finally sneaked one past him with 39.9 seconds left in the second.

DeBrusk tucked a shot between the pads that trickled across the goal line and stopped near the left post. It was ruled a goal after a lengthy video review.