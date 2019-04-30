Former Memphis Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff is interviewing with the Cavaliers on Tuesday, a league source confirmed, and Utah Jazz assistant Alex Jensen is reportedly also on this week’s schedule.

Bickerstaff, 40, is the son of Cavs’ General Manager Koby Altman’s senior advisor Bernie Bickerstaff. The elder Bickerstaff, 75, spent 33 years as a coach or assistant in the NBA, last under Cleveland’s Mike Brown in 2013-14.

J.B. Bickerstaff was fired as Grizzlies coach on April 11 after going 48-97, including the 2017-18 season, when he took over after 19 games. This season the Grizzlies finished 33-49 and general manager Chris Wallace and VP of basketball operations John Hollinger were also reassigned in the shakeup.

Bickerstaff also served as interim coach of the 2015-16 Rockets, who compiled a 37-34 record under his direction.

A former assistant in Charlotte (2004-07), Minnesota (2007-11), Houston (2011-16) and Memphis (2016-17), Bickerstaff expressed interest in the Cavs’ job during a SiriusXM interview after his firing.

“I think they have a group of people in the front office that are trying to do things the right way, they’re trying to build an organization the right way, and it would be an honor to have an opportunity to work with that group,” Bickerstaff told SiriusXM.

Meanwhile, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported an interview with Jensen is slated for Jensen this week. The Jazz were eliminated by the Rockets in the first round of the playoffs on Wednesday.

Jensen, 42, was the first coach of the then-D League’s Canton Charge from 2011-13 and the Cavs’ affiliate reached the playoffs in both seasons. Jensen was named D League coach of the year in 2013 after the Charge notched a franchise-best 30 victories.

Jensen has been a Jazz assistant since 2013 and held the same post with the German national team since 2015. A University of Utah product, Jensen began coaching in 2007 as an assistant under Rick Majerus at St. Louis University. The Charge hired Jensen out of St. Louis in 2011.

The Cavs (19-63) mutually parted ways with coach Larry Drew on April 11. They lost 57 games after Drew took over following the firing of Tyronn Lue after an 0-6 start.

