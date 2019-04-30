Strong pitching, efficient hitting and steady defense has the Twinsburg baseball team entering May with a 14-1 overall record and a 9-1 mark in the Suburban League National Conference.

Twinsburg ended April with a couple of rainouts as showers wiped away games on Monday and Tuesday, but Tigers coach Jeff Luca is happy with what he has watched so far.

“Our pitching has been very, very consistent,” Luca said. “One of the things we talked about was throwing consistent strikes, and when you have that that is a big plus. Junior Tyler Horvath is 2-1, junior Zach Simchon is 5-0, junior Matt Kahn is 4-0, senior Tre Montgomery is 2-0 and junior Craig Wilson is 1-0.”

Simchon has pitched 26 1/3 innings, Horvath and Kahn have each worked 18 innings and Montgomery has logged 15 innings. Kahn has a 0.39 ERA and Horvath has a 1.94 ERA.

In league play, Twinsburg has beat Cuyahoga Falls, Stow and Brecksville each twice; Wadsworth, Nordonia and North Royalton each once; and lost to Hudson.

Twinsburg’s infield features junior catcher Joe Procop, senior first baseman Max Brazie, junior second baseman Tyler Peltz, junior shortstop Zach Carinci and senior third baseman Dylan Jackson.

The Tigers primary outfielders are junior Nick Bonnizzo in left, senior Justin Laley in center and Montgomery and junior A.J. Zigman split right.

“Bonnizzo, Jackson, Carinci and Laley are leading the offense,” Luca said.

Bonnizzo has a .537 batting average with 22 hits, 20 runs batted in and nine runs scored. Jackson is hitting .467 with 21 hits, 15 RBI and 19 runs and Laley has a .419 average with 18 hits, three home runs, 10 RBI and 15 runs.

Carinci is hitting .400 with 22 hits, 18 runs and nine RBI, and also has a 0.95 ERA and earned four saves in 7 1/3 innings on the mound.

Seniors Rylan Waltz and Jake McGlumphy and juniors Chase Oberthaler and Will Keefe contribute in reserve roles.

Twinsburg is scheduled to play at Wadsworth on Wednesday and host Hudson on Thursday.

Ellet update

Ellet (9-6, 6-0) remains atop the City Series softball standings with two wins each over Kenmore-Garfield and North and one win apiece over Firestone and East.

The Orangemen traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C. last week during spring break for the Akron Public Schools and went 2-3 with wins over Olean (N.Y.) and Jamestown (N.Y.) and losses to Chase (N.C.), Canfield South Range and Keyser (W Vga.).

Prior to the trip, Ellet beat Brooke (W Vga.) in the Ohio Invitational at Firestone Stadium and lost to Tallmadge, Columbia Station and Mogadore.

“Mackenzie McLeod, Sydnie Wolf, Mary Murray, Zoey Cook and Rosie Hayes are our leading hitters,” Ellet coach Chuck Shuman said. “Sydnie has a 6-3 pitching record and Taylor Givens is 3-3.”

McLeod and Wolf are seniors, Murray, Hayes and Givens are juniors and Cook is a sophomore. McLeod has a team-high .509 batting average and a team-high 28 hits. Murray (.442), Wolf (.440), Hayes (.439) and Cook (.417) are also tough outs.

“I don’t think that they have met their potential yet,” Shuman said. “Going to Myrtle Beach, our goal was to be better when we came back. I think that they improved, but there are better things to come. They are playing pretty well, but they still have not reached their potential. I want them to realize that they can go a step further.”

Michael Beaven can be reached at 330-996-3829 or mbeaven@thebeaconjournal.com.