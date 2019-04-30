BASEBALL

St. Vincent-St. Mary 4, Cleveland St. Ignatius 2 (9)

After both teams went scoreless for eight innings, the Fighting Irish outhit Ignatius in the ninth to secure an upset over the state-ranked Wildcats at Fisher Field on the Baldwin Wallace campus.

Zacc Markulis got the rally started with a four-pitch walk. Mike Bronowski put runners on first and second with a hit-by-pitch. The bases filled when Chris Schar beat out an infield single off the Wildcats' seventh reliever of the game.

The first run came across when Andrew Morse worked a full-count walk before three singles from Mason Stams, Quinn Knox and Logan Denowski scored the next three runs.

Knox came back out on the mound to start the ninth before giving way to Schar who closed the door for his first save of the year.

Jackson 11, Perry 0

Yianni Skeriotis remained undefeated on the hill after tossing a complete game one-hit shutout in a Federal League win over visiting Perry.

Skeriotis struck out nine and walked none in five innings to improve to 7-0 this season.

The lone hit for the Panthers came off the bat of Maguire Dearing.

Jackson (16-2, 9-0) was led offensively by Spencer Stanton's three RBI and a two-run double from Matt Hicks.