Ichiro Suzuki was back in the Seattle Mariners clubhouse on Tuesday, in uniform and even wearing batting gloves into his first meeting.

"I will say he's the first coach I've had come into a coaches meeting with batting gloves on," Seattle manager Scott Servais joked.

This is not another comeback by Suzuki. He is completely retired from his playing career. But Tuesday was the beginning of his next chapter as he rejoined the Mariners as a special assistant to the chairman.

Suzuki will work as an instructor with both the major league club and some of the organization's players in the minors.

"Certainly it's a big life change for [Ichiro]. Nobody has been more regimented in their lifestyle and what they go about every day than Ichiro," Servais said. "So making the change; like he said he's been cleaning the house and making breakfast. Things that Ichiro has never done. He's going through a transition. But I think the role and how much impact is evolving. Wait and see about where his niche is and what he gravitates toward."

Suzuki was in the Mariners clubhouse before the series opener against the Chicago Cubs, his first appearance since playing in the final two games of his career in March when Seattle opened the season in Japan with two games against the Oakland Athletics.

Cubs option Russell

The Chicago Cubs will option shortstop Addison Russell to Triple-A Iowa when he's eligible to return from his 40-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy later this week.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Tuesday before the Cubs opened a two-game series in Seattle that the team wants to give Russell more time in the minors before rejoining the major league roster. Maddon said he didn't expect Russell to be in the minors for long.

Russell is eligible to join the Cubs when they return home to open a series against St. Louis on Friday.

Marlins player optioned

Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson was optioned Tuesday to Triple-A New Orleans, the latest setback for the team's centerpiece in the Christian Yelich trade.

Brinson is hitting .197 with 28 strikeouts in 76 at-bats for the Marlins, who have the worst record in the majors. He batted .199 last year in his first season with Miami and missed two months because of a hip injury.