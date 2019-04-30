BASEBALL

Kent State tops Dayton



A four-run sixth inning helped Kent State separate from visiting Dayton and earn a 9-6 non-conference win on Tuesday night at Schoonover Stadium.

Collin Matthews was locked in offensively for the Golden Flashes (22-20), going 4-for-5 with two doubles, two runs and a stolen base.

Pavin Parks singled and homered to drive in four runs. He added a walk and scored twice.

Heading into the sixth, KSU held a one-run lead at 5-4 before extending it to 9-4 after Ben Carew scored on a wild pitch and Parks drilled a three-run homer.