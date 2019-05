Rumble Ponies 1, RubberDucks 0



A Braxton Lee single in the second inning was all the Binghamton Rumble Ponies needed to hold off the visiting Ducks on Tuesday.

Ducks starter Zach Plesac (1-1) was solid on the hill, giving up one run on four hits and striking out nine. However, the righty was outdueled by Ponies starter Mickey Jannis.

Leadoff man Ka'ai Tom slapped two singles for the Ducks (12-13). Wilson Garcia had the only other hit.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com