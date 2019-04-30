Joe Lowery grew up playing baseball and basketball with family and friends when he was “super little.”

As he continued to grow and approached high school age, Lowery transitioned to football at Tallmadge and less than a decade later he is trying to make a living as an offensive lineman in the NFL.

The Chicago Bears signed Lowery, a 2014 Tallmadge High School graduate, as an undrafted free agent following the conclusion of the 2019 NFL Draft on Saturday night.

Lowery, who is 6-foot-6 and 305-pounds, received All-Ohio accolades as a junior and senior in high school. He then started the past three seasons on the Ohio University offensive line as the Bobcats' left tackle, earning All-Mid-American Conference second team honors in 2017 and was All-MAC first team honors in 2018.

Lowery, 22, will be trying to make an impression on Bears coaches and front office personnel as a guard or tackle.

“I’m excited and very grateful to be given the opportunity to play in the NFL,” Lowery said. “This has been my dream since I was a little kid and this is one step closer to making that dream come true.”

Lowery started playing football in eighth grade. His favorite football team was the Browns as a kid, but he put aside that fandom to make a business decision to agree to terms with the Bears.

Lowery said he has been to Chicago once for a weekend trip with friends.

“I spoke to the Bears a few times throughout this process and we started to build a relationship,” Lowery said. “I was in contact with many teams and I had no idea where I was going to end up, but I am very excited about heading to Chicago and getting to work.”

Lowery completed his work in the classroom at OU and earned a degree in health service administration.

