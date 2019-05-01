The 2019 NFL Draft may have just ended, but people are already starting to look toward next year.

Looking over 2020 NFL mock drafts, there are two theme already establishing for the Cleveland Browns. In a review of eight mocks, seven have the Browns picking in the late 20s after years of top 10 picks. Six of the mocks also have the Browns taking an offensive lineman.

That's not totally a surprise given how Browns general manager John Dorsey has approached the offensive line this offseason. Left tackle Greg Robinson was brought back, but only on a one-year contract. The Browns also waited until the sixth round before taking an offensive lineman, that being Drew Forbes of Southwest Missouri State at No. 189 overall.

The only people to not give the Browns an offensive lineman were Matt Miller of Bleacher Report and Bill Bender of Sporting News. Miller's way-too-early projection sees the Browns getting safety Richard LeCounte of the University of Georgia while Bender sends University of Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson to Cleveland.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic (link)

The pick: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

Explanation: A Cleveland native, Eichenberg took over for Mike McGlinchey this past season as the Irish’s starting left tackle and played well.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports (link)

The pick: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Explanation: The Browns need a left tackle to protect Baker Mayfield and Andrew Thomas could be the final piece of the puzzle.

Eric Single, Sports Illustrated (link)

The pick: Tyler Biadasz, OL, Wisconsin

Explanation: Biadasz has started every game of the past two seasons in the middle for the Badgers' dominant line, taking an on-field leadership role in a group full of more senior players.

Matt Miller, Bleacher Report (link)

The pick: Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia

Explanation: Richard LeCounte would give the Browns another rangy safety at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds who can play in various positions and alignments.

Ben Standig, NBC Sports (link)

The pick: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Explanation: The Browns remain without a permanent solution at left tackle following Joe Thomas.

Bill Bender, Sporting News (link)

The pick: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

Explanation: (Johnson) adds depth behind Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams. Johnson can play in the nickel right away.

Luke Easterling, Draft Wire (link)

The pick: Trey Adams, OT, Washington

No explanation provided.

Eddie Brown, San Diego Union-Tribune (link)

The pick: Tommy Kraemer, OG, Notre Dame

Explanation: Kraemer was the main reason the Irish offensive line didn’t miss a beat after losing two first-rounders.

Brad Weiss, FanSided (link)

The pick: Trey Adams, OT, Washington

Explanation: Trey Adams likely would have been a first round pick in 2019, had an injury not robbed him for his entire 2019 season with the Huskies