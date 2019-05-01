Jonte Pooler got the gift he wanted on his 23rd birthday.

His agent, Tyrone Barnes, called him Saturday night after the NFL Draft and told him one team had extended an invitation to try out at its rookie minicamp. The team was Pooler's hometown Browns.

"It was my childhood dream to play for them," Pooler, an Akron native and Stow High School graduate, said Wednesday by phone. "I've really wanted to talk it into existence for years."

Pooler is scheduled to report Thursday to Browns headquarters in Berea. He'll join 30 or so tryout players, the undrafted free agents the team plans to sign and its 2019 draft class. The minicamp practices are slated to run Friday through Sunday.

It's a coveted opportunity for the cornerback who spent the past five years at the University of Charleston, a Division II school in West Virginia.

Pooler, 6-foot and about 185 pounds, isn't taking it lightly, either. He's been scouting wide receivers he's heard will attend the minicamp.

"I've watched some film on them just to get a little bit of knowledge on them before I go in there 'cause I'll have a better chance of slowing them down, stopping them," said Pooler, who finished his career at Charleston with 113 tackles, including five for loss, 35 pass breakups, five interceptions and two forced fumbles.

"Everybody's physical at the next level. Everybody can run and jump. I just try to work on my mental game and separate myself from anybody else and what they're trying to do."

The rookie minicamp won't be Pooler's first chance to impress the Browns.

He participated in their local pro day on April 12 and received compliments from director of college scouting Steve Malin and scout Max Paulus, both of whom told him they would be in touch.

"I felt good about the Browns, and it was crazy because that's my favorite team, and that's the one team that I really wanted to go to if I had a chance," Pooler said.

It can be difficult to garner attention from NFL teams at a small school like Charleston, but Pooler received some help from a couple of his teammates.

Barberton High School graduate John Cominsky became a standout defensive end and attracted scouts to practices the past couple of seasons. He became the first Charleston player to be drafted since 1951 when the Atlanta Falcons picked him Saturday in the fourth round (No. 135 overall). Another Charleston defensive end, Kahzin Daniels, received an undrafted free-agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Getting in front of the scouts anytime I could, even if they were there for John or Kahz, it was still a good opportunity for me," Pooler said. "I got to talk to a couple of teams then. Nothing really serious, but it definitely helped expose me as much as possible during that time."

Coming out of high school, Pooler's lone Division I scholarship offer was pulled by Kent State and given to another recruit. He chose Charleston over Mount Union and redshirted his first year. When he played as a redshirt freshman, he suffered a torn labrum and had shoulder surgery. The injury interfered with his sophomore season, too.

"I just didn't think I was physically ready," he said. "So I had to take the weight room more seriously than I had been."

Pooler became a regular in the lineup the past two seasons. He earned second-team All-Mountain East Conference honors last year as a senior. He posted a time of 4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash this spring while working out at Shepherd University's pro day.

It has all led Pooler from off the NFL's radar to an audition with the Browns, and he's feeling good about his chances to hold his own against better-known prospects while attempting to earn a contract.

"I'm confident in my abilities against anybody," he said. "I will never say I can't do anything that somebody else can. I mean, it's great that they went to Ohio State or a big school. I wish I could've went to a school like that, but now we're in the same position, so really I'm not worried about what school or what status. We're on the same field now. We're in the same opportunity, and I'm here to do what I have to do to make the team."

Extra points

• The Browns have been publicly praising controversial running back Kareem Hunt for speaking to the youth of Northeast Ohio in recent weeks, but the team has been coy about his appearances. Cleveland Heights football coach Mac Stephens used Twitter to thank Hunt and Browns tight end Pharaoh Brown for speaking to his team on Tuesday. Hunt is attempting to rebuild his image after he was caught on a security video shoving and kicking a woman last year in downtown Cleveland. The NFL suspended him for the first eight regular-season games of 2019.

• The Browns released two offensive linemen this week: center Kyle Friend, who spent the final two weeks of the 2018 season on their practice squad, and guard David Bright, who joined them on Jan. 7.

• Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield announced he'll hold a football camp for boys and girls in first through eighth grade from 9 a.m.-noon June 1-2 at Mayfield High School. The cost is $199. Registration is required at BakerMayfieldCamp.com.

