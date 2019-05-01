WADSWORTH — Pitcher Tyler Horvath and designated hitter A.J. Zigman basically did exactly what their positions entail on Wednesday for the Twinsburg baseball team.

Horvath pitched a complete game, and Zigman recorded three hits — including a two-run home run — to lead the Tigers to a 7-1 win over host Wadsworth in a Suburban League National Conference game.

“That’s a great ballclub that we just played, and we keep on staying focused,” Twinsburg coach Jeff Luca said. “We work on one pitch at a time, and that is what we did today.”

Horvath, a junior, threw 90 pitches to improve to 3-1 for Twinsburg (15-1, 10-1). He limited Wadsworth (14-5, 8-4) to one run and four hits.

“I used a lot of fastballs early inside to jam them and get them to hit ground balls or weak pop-ups,” Horvath said. “I kept them on their toes knowing that I had stuff like off-speed pitches to go along with the fastball.”

Zigman, a junior, entered Wednesday’s game with eight hits in 29 at-bats, seven runs scored and three RBI this season. Two hours later, he added two singles, his first varsity home run, two runs scored and four RBI to his stat line.

“I saw some stuff where I had been pulling my head, so I just tried to stay short with my swing and stay on the ball,” Zigman said.

Zigman gave Twinsburg a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a single that scored junior Tyler Peltz and senior Dylan Jackson.

Wadsworth made it 2-1 in the third inning when senior Brock Snowball hit into a groundout that scored sophomore Conner Stewart, who had hit a single.

The Tigers' lead reached 3-1 in the fifth when Peltz hit into a groundout to score senior Tre Montgomery.

From there, Twinsburg junior Zack Carinci hit a single that scored Zigman and junior Joe Procop in the sixth, and Zigman smacked his homer over the left field fence in the seventh that also scored junior Nick Bonnizzio.

“We stayed on the baseball,” Luca said. “We knew their pitcher [Nick Lallathin] was really good. We got our pitches to hit.”

