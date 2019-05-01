Firestone finished off a complete sweep Wednesday in the City Series boys tennis championship at Hyre Park.

Junior Anthony Gorsuch and sophomores Jacob Cribbet and Connor Beaven were victorious in the three singles flights for Firestone, and the Falcons won the doubles brackets with the teams of juniors Hank Curlee and James Scantling, and Charlie Bailey and Isaac Koehler.

Firestone’s success on the court followed an undefeated regular season in league play against North, Ellet and Kenmore-Garfield. The Falcons went 13-1 overall in duals.

“This really shows our development as a team,” said Gorsuch, who defeated North’s Neema Tamang 6-1, 6-2 in the first singles final. “All of our guys have really come together well. We have really meshed as a team and we were able to show it on the courts.”

Cribbet topped North’s Nul Rai 6-4, 6-1 in the second singles final, and Beaven defeated Ellet’s Dylan Wargowsky 6-4, 6-1 in the third singles title match.

Curlee and Scantling teamed up to beat North’s Yubak Karki and Arpan Tamang 6-1, 6-1 in the first doubles final, and Bailey and Koehler joined together to triumph 6-3, 6-2 over Ellet’s David Mack and Jonathon Moody in the second doubles title match.

“This has been a good season,” Firestone coach Craig Sampsell said. “Honestly, anything less than what we did today would have been a disappointment based on how the guys have been playing this year.

“They still talk about the Medina loss, but it was 2-3 and it was pretty close. Right now, they feel like they can compete with anybody.”

Firestone defeated Archbishop Hoban, North Royalton, Norwayne, Brecksville, Tallmadge, Kent Roosevelt and Barberton in nonleague duals.

“The wins over Hoban and North Royalton set the stage for the rest of the season,” Sampsell said.