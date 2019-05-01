BASEBALL

Archbishop Hoban 2,

Canton Central Catholic 0

Hoban starting pitcher Jake Snyder tossed a no-hitter as the visiting Knights downed the Crusaders in a nonconference game on Wednesday.

The senior struck out three batters and walked four in seven innings. It took Snyder just 82 pitches to complete the gem.

Both of Hoban's runs resulted from two of Central Catholic's four errors.

Tallmadge 4, Barberton 3

Jake Reifsnyder came through in the clutch, delivering a two-out single to lift the Blue Devils to a walk-off win in Suburban League play.

Reifsnyder's game-winner drove in Sam Seeker, who had doubled to start the rally for Tallmadge (11-5, 7-2).

Reifsnyder (3-0) also got the pitching win after coming on in relief in the top of the seventh.

Charlie Hornacek singled twice and drove in two to lead the Magics (5-13, 4-7).

Northwest 5, Triway 4

Jordan Mick shined on the mound and at the plate to help propel the visiting Indians to a thrilling Principals Athletic Conference win.

Mick earned the win after giving up four runs on seven hits and four walks with four strikeouts in six innings. He also singled and drilled a home run, scoring twice.

James Elliott locked down the save in the seventh, his third of the year for Northwest (10-10, 6-4).