The Indians have announced the opening of a state-of-the-art baseball academy in the Dominican Republic, further connecting the team and the area's baseball players from an instructional and learning standpoint.

The academy's campus covers an area of 22 acres. It can accommodate 120 players, coaches and staff members and includes dormitory housing for 88 athletes. The project, recently finished and announced by both the Indians and members of the Dominican Republic government, represents a capital investment of $10 million into the economy and created roughly 200 jobs during the construction process, according to a press release.

Education is one of the central themes of the newly built academy, which is equipped with five classrooms, high-speed WiFi, smart projects and a lab with 35 computers. According to the release, it's all part of an effort to create a path to a high school diploma for international players, culminating with the first graduating senior class from the academy in the winter of 2019-20.

On the baseball side of things, the campus features two fields, including one with the exact dimensions of Progressive Field, one partial-sized instructional field and an open-air field house equipped with four batting cages. The academy also features a nutritional program based on local ingredients, and a strength and conditioning program.

"We are truly honored by the opportunity to further enhance our relationships with the people and rich culture of the Dominican Republic," Indians owner Paul Dolan said in a statement. "From Bartolo Colon and Manny Ramirez to Jose Ramirez and Carlos Santana, this proud country is responsible for some of the most iconic and memorable players in Cleveland Indians history and we look forward to providing more young athletes with the resources and tools necessary to succeed both in baseball and life."

