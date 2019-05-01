MIAMI — Corey Kluber was having another rough night even before he was hit by a line drive, and the Indians right-hander took the loss as the Miami Marlins broke a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory Wednesday.

Kluber (2-3) departed after being hit on the right forearm by Brian Anderson's comebacker, and the team said X-rays revealed a nondisplaced fracture of his ulna. He will be re-evaluated in Cleveland to confirm the diagnosis and assess a timetable for his return.

The two-time American League Cy Young Award winner allowed eight hits and three runs in 4 2/3 innings, which left his ERA at 5.80.

The Indians are already without starter Mike Clevinger, who is sidelined until at least June by a back injury.

Caleb Smith (3-0) pitched seven innings and allowed only one run, on Roberto Perez's third homer in the third inning. Smith struck out eight and lowered his ERA to 2.00.

The Indians' Carlos Santana homered in the ninth off Sergio Romo, who regrouped to earn his fifth save. The Indians, last in the AL in hitting, had just two at-bats with a runner in scoring position.

Marlins center fielder Rosell Herrera, who came into the game batting .148, had a career-high three RBI to double his season total. Herrera also made a diving catch to rob Carlos Gonzalez of a hit.

Anderson's infield hit in the fifth caromed off Kluber, who chased it down and tried to swat it to first base with his glove rather than throwing it. Kluber briefly visited with a trainer before walking off the field.

Kluber retired the first two batters in the fourth before the Marlins rallied with three consecutive hits. Herrera doubled into the corner to put Miami ahead 3-1.

Herrera singled home another run in the sixth off Tyler Clippard.