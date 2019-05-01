Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder A.J. Pollock will need surgery because of an infection in his surgically repaired right elbow.

Manager Dave Roberts says Pollock will undergo the operation on Thursday. Roberts had no timeline on how long Pollock will be sidelined but acknowledged "it's going to be a little bit." Roberts says he expects Pollock back this season.

The former All-Star and Gold Glove winner bumped his elbow over the weekend in Chicago, leading to an infection in his bursa sac. Roberts says doctors are unable to treat the infection only with antibiotics because Pollock has a plate in his elbow from an operation in 2016. The plate will be removed and Roberts says the structure of Pollock's elbow is good.

The 31-year-old Pollock signed a $55 million, four-year contract with the Dodgers in the offseason but has struggled at the plate. He is batting .223 (23-for-109) with two home runs and 14 RBI in 28 games.

Pollock originally fractured his elbow diving for a ball in a 2010 exhibition game. A plate and screw were inserted in the elbow but Pollock re-injured his elbow in 2016 and was forced to undergo a similar surgery.

Mets reliever goes on IL

Jeurys Familia hasn't been very effective in his return to the New York Mets. Now he won't be available for a while, either.

The struggling reliever was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday because of a sore right shoulder, one day after blowing a save chance against Cincinnati. Familia coughed up a two-run lead in the ninth inning Tuesday night and informed the Mets his shoulder was bothering him the following morning, manager Mickey Callaway said.

The right-hander had an MRI that came back "fairly clean," Callaway said, and was given a cortisone injection. Callaway said Familia does have a Bennett lesion, basically a bone spur, that he's dealt with for years and flares up on him occasionally.

Brewers pitcher sidelined

The Milwaukee Brewers put right-hander Chase Anderson on the injured list after he lacerated his right middle finger while warming up for a start against Colorado.

The Brewers made the move before Wednesday night's game at Miller Park. The team didn't say how the cut occurred.

Anderson began the season in Milwaukee's bullpen but moved into the rotation late last month after Freddy Peralta went on the injured list and Corbin Burnes was optioned to Triple-A San Antonio.

Giants prospect suspended

San Francisco Giants pitching prospect Logan Webb was suspended 80 games for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

The commissioner's office on Wednesday announced the punishment without pay for the Double-A pitcher.

The 22-year-old Webb says he doesn't know how Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone got into his urine sample. He says he is "heartbroken" over the situation and apologized to his family, friends and the Giants.

Webb is considered one of the Giants' top prospects. He has a 2.00 ERA in his first five starts at Double-A Richmond this year.