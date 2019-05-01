James Harden's eyes were still red and stinging well after the final buzzer.

He could barely see on the court let alone read the box score after the game.

The reigning MVP hopes he will feel better with a few days off before the Rockets' Western Conference semifinal series against Golden State resumes Saturday in Houston with his team trailing 2-0 following a 115-109 loss Tuesday night in Game 2.

Harden scored 29 points on 9-for-19 shooting to go with seven rebounds, four assists and six turnovers. Eye drops he received only helped so much to relieve the discomfort.

He injured his eyes with 6:39 left in the first quarter, grabbing at his face after he and Green fought for a loose rebound and Green's left hand got Harden in the face.

"I can barely see. Just tried to go out there and do what I can to help my teammates," Harden said. "It's pretty blurry right now. Hopefully, it gets better day by day."

When Harden went to the locker room with 6:27 remaining and a towel over his left eye for a cut, Green patted him on the back and checked to make sure he was OK. Harden returned at the 7:09 mark of the second.

"We were fighting for a rebound. I made a mistake and hit him in his eye," Green said. "It's not about hurting anybody out here. So many times people forget, when a guy has an injury, you live with that every day, every second of every day. It's not just about this game. If his eye is messed up, he's got to live that every day. Just want to check on the guy. At the end of the day, it's bigger than basketball when it comes to injuries."

Harden scored seven straight Houston points during one stretch midway through the fourth, including a 3-pointer at 7:25 that got the Rockets within 92-89. Stephen Curry then connected for a key 3 at the 6:31 mark.

As good as he still was, Harden didn't seem completely comfortable.

"He fought through some stuff. The guy looked like he was not in great shape the first half, I think it might have cleared up a little bit," coach Mike D'Antoni said. "But he got raked pretty good in the eyes. But that's him. I didn't have a doubt he was coming back unless it was something catastrophic. I'm sure he would have loved to have played better. Under the circumstances, I thought he played great."

Oladipo in limbo

Indiana Pacers General Manager Kevin Pritchard says Victor Oladipo continues progressing from a right knee injury but remains uncertain when the All-Star guard will practice.

Oladipo suffered a season-ending ruptured quad tendon Jan. 23. He did not even return to Indiana until the Pacers' season-ending playoff loss to Boston on April 21.

Pritchard told reporters at Wednesday's season-ending news conference that following surgery, Oladipo needed about 12 to 13 weeks before he could start physical therapy and that Oladipo is only beginning that second phase now.

But after again declining to set a timetable for Oladipo's return to the court, Pritchard says he hopes to have more answers before free agency begins and that Oladipo promised to return as a better player.

Executive decision

The Minnesota Timberwolves have decided to hire current Houston Rockets executive Gersson Rosas as president of basketball operations.

Rosas has been a finalist for the top job with several other NBA teams. He had a three-month stint as general manager of the Dallas Mavericks in 2013, before resigning and returning to the Rockets, who have taken one of the league's most progressive approaches to personnel and strategy under general manager Daryl Morey.

Rosas replaces Tom Thibodeau, who was fired at midseason from his dual role as president and coach.

G League in Detroit

The Detroit Pistons are planning to bring an NBA G League affiliate to Detroit.

The Pistons announced Wednesday their G League team would play in a new arena that Wayne State University is planning to build for its basketball programs. The school's board of governors has approved the facility.

It's not clear when Detroit would begin hosting G League games. The Pistons said there are ongoing discussions with G League officials about an expansion team — and the Pistons' current G League affiliate, which plays in Grand Rapids. The Pistons and the Grand Rapids Drive have an agreement that runs through the 2020-21 G League season.

The G League is the NBA's developmental league.