Rumble Ponies 8,

RubberDucks 0



The visiting RubberDucks failed to score a run for the second consecutive game against host Binghamton on Wednesday night.

Mitch Longo and Alexis Pantoja combined for six of the Ducks' eight hits.

The Rumble Ponies (12-8) scored seven of their eight runs in a huge fifth inning.

After the Ponies grabbed an 8-0 lead after six, Ducks relievers Matt Whitehouse and Dalbert Siri kept Binghamton off the board with three solid innings, allowing just one hit and striking out six.

The RubberDucks (12-14) left nine runners on base and went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com