The Cavaliers received permission to interview Denver Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr., a league source confirmed Thursday.

Unseld joins a list of candidates that also includes Utah Jazz assistant Alex Jensen, who will interview Friday, according to a league source.

The Cavs have already spoken to former Memphis Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff, the son of Cavs General Manager Koby Altman’s senior advisor Bernie Bickerstaff, Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley, a Cavs assistant from 2010-14, and Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard.

The Cavs have also received permission to interview Trail Blazers assistants David Vanterpool and Nate Tibbets.

Unseld, son of the Hall of Fame player, is in his fourth season with the Nuggets after spending 2012-14 as an assistant with the Orlando Magic and 2011-12 with the Golden State Warriors. Since 2016, Unseld has been the lead assistant to Denver coach Michael Malone, a Cavs assistant from 2005-10.

Unseld’s father played 13 seasons for the Baltimore/Washington Bullets, then served as Bullets coach from 1987-94. He moved into the role of general manager in 1996 and remained with the team (now the Wizards) through 2003.

Unseld Jr. graduated from Johns Hopkins in 1997 and had non-basketball jobs lined up, but his father asked him to take advantage of a one-year NBA internship with the Wizards.

According to a story on sfgate.com, Unseld Jr. worked in public relations, picked up carry-out lunch orders and washed the president’s car before he began evaluating prospects and serving as an advance scout.

Unseld Jr. spent 13 seasons with the Wizards, including six as an assistant coach from 2005-11, and also worked as an advance scout and assistant coach for the WNBA’s Washington Mystics.

The Cavs are seeking a replacement for coach Larry Drew, with whom they mutually parted ways on April 11 after a 19-63 season that saw Drew take over after an 0-6 start.

Marla Ridenour can be reached at mridenour@thebeaconjournal.com. Read the Cavs blog at www.ohio.com/cavs. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MRidenourABJ.