Fightin Phils 9, RubberDucks 6 (10)

The RubberDucks got a little crazy, but ultimately fell to the Reading Fightin Phils in 10 innings on Thursday at Canal Park.

Afforded extra innings when Aaron Brown threw a wild pitch in the ninth inning to score Drew Stankiewicz, things looked like they were going the way of the Duck.

Austin Listi put that idea to rest with a bases-loaded double to left that scored three off David Speer (2-2) in the 10th. Speer gave up three runs, two earned, on three hits and two walks with three strikeouts in two innings.

The Ducks (12-15) had a chance to tie it in the bottom of the 10th, but Connor Marabell struck out with two on base to end the game.

Akron right-hander Sam Hentges (0-4, 8.02) faces Reading right-hander Thomas Eshelman (0-2, 9.53) in the second game of the four-game series at 6:35 p.m. Friday.

— Brad Bournival, ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

