SOFTBALL

Scoring Summaries

MASSILLON 3, NORTHWEST 2

Northwest ;;002;;000;;0;;—;;2;;4;;0

Massillon ;;101;;000;;1;;—;;3;;8;;2



(Two outs when winning run scored.)

Batteries—Miller and Smith; Schweier and Hackenbracht. W—Schweier. L—Miller, 14-5. Save—None. HR—Massillon: Schweier.

Records: Northwest 14-5.

Notes: Northwest: Sanford double, RBI. Massillon: Schweier solo home run.

WADSWORTH 8, ELLET 1

Wadsworth;;100;;430;;0;;—;;8;;15;;1

Ellet;;000;;100;;0;;—;;1;;4;;2

Batteries—Racin and Long; Givens and Hayes. W—Racin. L—Givens. Save—None. HR—None.

Notes: Wadsworth: Long 3 singles, RBI; Ryan 3 singles, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Skinner single, double, 2 RBI, run; Whitaker 2 singles, RBI, run; Voitko 2 singles, 2 runs. Ellet: McLeud 2 singles; Givens double, RBI.

MOGADORE 6, CRESTWOOD 1

Crestwood;;000;;100;;0;;—;;1;;3;;0

Mogadore;;001;;032;;X;;—;;6;;11;;0

Batteries—Berquist and N/A; Kot and N/A. W—Kot. L—Berquist. Save—None. HR—Mogadore: Halliwill.

Notes: Mogadore: Halliwill 2 doubles, home run, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Brodie 2 singles, RBI, run.

Game One



PERRY 9, JACKSON 1

Jackson;;000;;100;;0;;—;;1;;5;;1

Perry;;300;;330;;X;;—;;9;;14;;1

Batteries—Zanolli and N/A; Gottshall and N/A. W—Gottshall. L—Zanolli. Save—None. HR—Perry: Snyder (3).

Notes: Perry: Snyder single, home run, 4 RBI.

Game Two



PERRY 16, JACKSON 3

Perry;;007;;001;;8;;—;;16;;19;;2

Jackson;;002;;000;;1;;—;;3;;11;;1

Batteries—Gottshall and N/A; Secrest and N/A. W—Gottshall. L—Secrest. Save—None. HR—Perry: Snyder (4), Gottshall (6), Cunningham (3), Johnston (1).

Notes: Perry: Snyder single, double, home run; Holzopfel 2 singles, triple; Wilson 3 singles, double. Jackson: Eckman 3 singles.

Late Wednesday

ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 9, ROOTSTOWN 3



STVM;;033;;002;;1;;—;;9;;12;;3

Rootstown;;000;;003;;0;;—;;3;;5;;1

Batteries—Dadich, DiFeo (4), Shuper (6) and Boggs, Lanham (6); Riley, N/A (4) and Bubbs. W—Dadich, 4-5. L—Riley. Save—None. HR—None.

Records: STVM 5-12.

Notes: STVM: Morrison single, 2 doubles, 4 RBI; Johnson single, double, 2 runs; Wojcik 2 singles, RBI.

Tournament Schedule

Monday's Games

Barberton Division I Sectional

Barberton at Wooster, 5 p.m.

North at Brunswick, 5 p.m.

Cuyahoga Falls at Copley, 5 p.m.

Kenmore-Garfield at Firestone, 5 p.m.

Solon Division I Sectional

Nordonia at Stow, 5 p.m.

Twinsburg at Canfield, 5 p.m.

Massillon Division I Sectional

GlenOak at Massillon, 5 p.m.

Canton McKinley at Jackson, 5 p.m.

Marietta at Ellet, 5 p.m.

Archbishop Hoban at Green, 5 p.m.

Parma Division I Sectional

Lakewood at North Royalton, 5 p.m.

Cleveland John Hay at Strongsville, 5 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Canton Division II Sectional

Marlington at Alliance, 5 p.m.

East at Coventry, 5 p.m.

Akron Division II Sectional

Cleveland JFK at CVCA, 5 p.m.

Orange at Revere, 5 p.m.

Streetsboro at Kenston, 5 p.m.

Hathaway Brown at Woodridge, 5 p.m.

Youngstown Division II Sectional

Ravenna at Salem, 5 p.m.

Norwayne Division III Sectional

Orrville at Fairless, 5 p.m.

Chippewa at Waynedale, 5 p.m.

South Range Division III Sectional

Hanoverton United at Rootstown, 5 p.m.

Copley Division IV Sectional

Our Lady of the Elms at Rittman, 5 p.m.

Open Door Christian at Lake Center Christian, 5 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Barberton Division I Sectional Finals



Barberton-Wooster winner at Medina, 5 p.m.

North-Brunswick winner at Highland, 5 p.m.

Cuyahoga Falls-Copley winner at Wadsworth, 5 p.m.

Kenmore-Garfield-Firestone winner at Walsh Jesuit, 5 p.m.

Solon Division I Sectional Finals



Nordonia-Stow winner at Hudson, 5 p.m.

Twinsburg-Canfield at Boardman, 5 p.m.

Massillon Division I Sectional Finals



GlenOak-Massillon winner at Lake, 5 p.m.

Canton McKinley-Jackson at North Canton Hoover, 5 p.m.

Marietta-Ellet winner at Louisville, 5 p.m.

Archbishop Hoban-Green winner at Perry, 5 p.m.

Parma Division I Sectional Finals



Parma Normandy-Cleveland John Marshall winner vs. Lakewood-North Royalton winner, 5 p.m.

Cleveland John Hay-Strongsville winner at Parma, 5 p.m.

Copley Division IV Sectional Finals



Our Lady of the Elms-Rittman winner at Mogadore, 5 p.m.

Open Door Christian-Lake Center Christian winner at Hillsdale, 5 p.m.

May 9

Canton Division II Sectional Finals



Marlington-Alliance winner at Field, 5 p.m.

Springfield at Northwest, 5 p.m.

East-Coventry winner at Norton, 5 p.m.

Tallmadge at Canton South, 5 p.m.

Akron Division II Sectional Finals



Beaumont-Laurel winner at Aurora, 5 p.m.

Orange-Revere winner vs. Cleveland JFK-CVCA winner, 5 p.m.

Streetsboro-Kenston winner at Crestwooe, 5 p.m.

Hathaway Brown-Woodridge winner at Chagrin Falls, 5 p.m.

Youngstown Division II Sectional Final



Ravenna-Salem winner at West Branch, 5 p.m.

Norwayne Division III Sectional Finals



Triway-Black River winner at Manchester

Orrville-Fairless winner at Northwestern, 5 p.m.

Chippewa-Waynedale winner at Norwayne, 5 p.m.

South Range Division III Sectional Final



Hanoverton United-Rootstown winner at Waterloo, 5 p.m.

BASEBALL

Scoring Summaries

LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 13, CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN 3



Cornerstone;;003;;00;;—;;3;;0;;5

Lake Center;;733;;0X;;—;;13;;9;;1

Batteries—Shandle and Shilling; Underation, Yoder (3), Kauffman (4), Byler (5) and Tucker. W—Underation, 3-0. L—Shandle. Save—None. HR—None.

Records: Lake Center 9-6.

Notes: Lake Center: Yoder triple, run; Starcher single, double, RBI; Underation single, double, RBI.

JACKSON 'GOLD' 12, MANCHESTER 7



Manchester;;220;;002;;1;;—;;7;;11;;4

Jackson;;128;;010;;X;;—;;12;;10;;1

Batteries—Wike, Dietry (2), Young (3), Schuler (3), Harris (6) and Caster, Paljich (6); Walling, Kulich (5), Faflik (7) and Phillips. W—Walling. L—Young. Save—None. HR—Manchester: Young.

ROOTSTOWN 2, ASHTABULA EDGEWOOD 0

Edgewood;;000;;000;;0;;—;;0;;4;;1

Rootstown;;000;;002;;X;;—;;2;;7;;1

Batteries—Katon, Morici (6) and Stewart; Caruso and Ocel. W—Caruso, 4-0. L—Morici. Save—None. HR—None.

Records: Edgewood 10-5; Rootstown 15-4.

Notes: Rootstown: McGrath single, double, run; McCrady single, RBI, run.

GREEN 8, CANTON MCKINLEY 6



McKinley;;000;;222;;0;;—;;6;;7;;1

Green;;030;;401;;X;;—;;8;;14;;3

Batteries—Robinson, Garrett (4) and Faulkner; Muckley, Hall (5), Popovich (6) and Lengel, Norris (5). W—Muckley, 3-3. L—Robinson, 1-4. Save—Popovich (2). HR—Green: Amison (2).

Records: McKinley 7-16, 1-9; Green 15-7, 6-6.

Notes: McKinley: Gillems single, 2 doubles. Green: Amison single, home run; Casper 2 singles; Micael 3 singles.

Late Wednesday



ROOTSTOWN 16, SOUTHEAST 0

Rootstown;;274;;12;;—;;16;;17;;2

Southeast;;000;;00;;—;;0;;1;;4

Batteries—Shank, Grubbs (5) and Ocel; Ranker, Colman (3), Percy (4) and Knoch. W—Shank, 4-1. L—Ranker. Save—None. HR—None.

Records: Rootstown 14-4, 8-0; Southeast 2-16, 2-6.

TENNIS

ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 3, ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 2

Singles: Reese (STVM) d. Adkison 6-0, 6-1; Rodgers (STVM) d. Park 6-1, 6-0; Hirsch (H) d. Vesco 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.

Doubles: Baumgartner-Boring (H) d. Volkiz-O'Connor 6-4, 4-6, 12-10; Brickman-Poglia (STVM) d. Chalfant-Dudek 7-5, 6-3.

Records: St. Vincent-St. Mary 10-4.

WADSWORTH 5, CHIPPEWA 0



Singles: Moore (W) d. E. Letz 6-0, 7-6 (5); Laikos (W) d. T. Letz 6-1, 6-0; Hanna (W) d. Hutzell 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Porter-Lockwood (W) d. Lindeman-Gerstenslager 6-1, 6-1; Casey-Virgin (W) d. Henretty-Kindig 6-0, 6-1.

Records: Wadsworth 13-4.

WALSH JESUIT 3, SHAKER HEIGHTS 2



Singles: Miller (WJ) d. Cohen 6-3, 6-0; Cors (WJ) d. Weiss 6-2, 6-0; Delaney (WJ) d. Hanson 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles: Bai-Pollard (SH) d. Shah-Lahovich 6-4, 6-4; Green-Hollander (SH) d. Ost-Arnold 6-1, 6-1.

Records: Walsh Jesuit 13-3; Shaker Heights 10-3.

GREEN 3, HIGHLAND 2



Singles: Langovsky (G) d. Spittle 6-1, 6-0; Garza (G) d. Beylanskiy 6-4, 7-5; Westmeyer (G) d. Nooran 6-4, 6-1.



Doubles: Erba-Gillin (H) d. Ragunanthan-Castner 6-1, 6-2;; Cooper-Alcmi (H) d. DeLuca-Lightner 4-6, 6-2, 6-0.



Records: Green 14-4.

JACKSON 3, MAYFIELD 0



Singles: DNF; DNF; B. Thomas (J) d. Guido 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Shanmugam-Stefan (J) d. Lam-Gagliardo 6-0, 6-0; Yu-Prodafikas (J) d. Fong-Schneier 6-1, 6-0.

KENT ROOSEVELT 4, STOW 1



Singles: Jones (KR) d. Shull 6-0, 6-1; Martin (KR) d. Boehm 6-4, 6-3; Gallagher (S) d. Pockl 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Z. Jenkins-L. Jenkins (KR) d. Ramsey-Harper 7-6, 2-6, 7-6; Barr-Mail (KR) d. Sepor-Roszkowski 6-4, 6-2.

REVERE 5, TWINSBURG 0

Singles: Raj Kumar (R) d. M. Nesic 6-0, 6-3; Ram Kumar (R) d. McIlroy 6-0, 6-0; Sun (R) d. Groenke 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles: Malik-Lazbin (R) d. Sterling-B. Nesic 6-4, 6-1; Godard-Donich (R) d. Bard-Polomarasetti 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (6).

Late Wednesday

CHAGRIN FALLS 3, CVCA 1

Singles: Zimcosky (CF) d. Watson 6-0, 6-0; Quinn (CF) d. Thelander 6-2, 6-0; Clark (CF) d. Wodrich 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Kolb-Stout (CVCA) d. Lewis-Grady 6-2, 4-6, 10-6.

TRACK & FIELD

BOYS

ELLET 64, NORTH 64



100 meters: 1. Stokes (N). 200: 1. Fisk (E) 23.5. 400: 1. Grant (E) 53.4. 800: 1. Grisby-Walker (E) 2:12. 1,600: 1. Breiding (E) 5:02. 3,200: 1. Stulhdreher (E) 12:01. 110 hurdles: 1. Humphrey (N) 16.9. 300 hurdles: 1. Humphrey (N) 43.5. Long Jump: 1. Stokes (N) 19-0. High Jump: 1. North. Shot Put: 1. Bostick (E) 40-1.5. Discus: 1. Bostick (E) 117-8. 400 relay: 1. North. 800 relay: 1. North. 1,600 relay: 1. Ellet (Owens, Grant, Hill, Fisk) 3:40. 3,200 relay: 1. Ellet (Owens, Grant, Breiding, Grisby-Walker) 9:03.

TOBY GRIM MINI RELAY



(At Dalton High School)

Team Results: 1. Coventry 104; 2. Norton 91; 3. Dalton 86; 4. Mogadore 64.

Individual Results

Sprint medley: 1. Norton (Lester, Raucher, Scott, Fuller) 1:38.76. Distance medley: 1. Dalton (Greer, Ma. Kutz, Mi. Kutz, Hodkinson) 11:18.57. Shuttle hurdles: 1. Coventry (Shaver, Dudley, Sims, Jackson) 56.25. Medley hurdles: 1. Coventry (Cahrnes, Painter, Ray, Shaver) 2:45.16. Long jump: 1. Coventry (Painter, Hinzman, Karakis) 56-3.5. High jump: 1. Mogadore (Murphy, Kerr, Wolverton) 16-2. Shot Put: 1. Dalton (Good, Mikes, Shaw) 121-10. Discus: 1. Norton (Cruz, Patterson, Jervis) 333-4.5. 400 relay: 1. Coventry (Rankin, Brown, Dudley, Hineman) 45.39. 800 relay: 1. Norton (Lester, Fuller, Raucher, Scott) 1:32.52. 1,600 relay: 1. Coventry (Ray, Christian, Charnes, Shaver) 3:36.25. 3,200 relay: 1. Dalton (Greer, Ma. Kutz, Mi. Kutz, Hodkinson) 8:54.87. Pole vault: 1. Dalton (Zaleski, Stitt, Fone) 17-0.

NORTH COAST LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS



(At Parma Padua Franciscan High School)

Blue Division

Team Results: 1. Archbishop Hoban 149; 2. Walsh Jesuit 99; 3. Parma Padua 77; 4. Chardon NDCL 76; 5. Mentor Lake Catholic 68; 6. Cle. Benedictine 50.

White Division

Team Results: 1. Gilmour Academy 168; 2. St. Thomas Aquinas 102; 3. Garfield Heights Trinity 74; 4. Cle. VASJ 62; 5. Mentor Lake Catholic 68; 6. Warren John F. Kennedy 43.

GIRLS

ELLET 72, NORTH 51



100 meters: 1. Kaalima (E) 12.9. 200: 1. Turrentine (E) 28.4. 400: 1. Perryman (N) 1:11.0. 800: 1. Perry (N) 2:36.1. 1,600: 1. Rice (N) 6:17. 3,200: 1. Miller (E) 14:06.3. 100 hurdles: 1. Nkwocha (E) 17.0. 300 hurdles: 1. Ackles (N) 50.1. Long Jump: 1. Turrentine (E) 14-9. High Jump: 1. Benham (E) 4-6. Shot Put: 1. Ford (N) 31-7. Discus: 1. Sanders (E) 100-2. 400 relay: 1. Ellet 54.0. 800 relay: 1. Ellet 1:52.1. 1,600 relay: 1. North 5:12.3. 3,200 relay: 1. North 11:22.

TOBY GRIM MINI RELAY



(At Dalton High School)

Team Results: 1. Coventry 104; 2. Norton 72; 3. Dalton 70; 4. Mogadore 50.

Individual Results

Sprint medley: 1. Coventry (Fogg, H. Stevens, Martinez, Wightman) 2:02.12. Distance medley: 1. Dalton (Fath, Baechle, Soehnlen, Chenevey) 13:40.30. Shuttle hurdles: 1. Coventry (Collins, Vanderark, P. Stevens, Martinez) 1:08.16. Medley hurdles: 1. Coventry (Collins, Stevens, Vanderark, Martinez) 3:19.04. Long jump: 1. Norton (Easterlang, Bradford, Lauron) 27-4. High jump: 1. Dalton (Elett, Maibach, Knetzer) 13-0. Shot Put: 1. Coventry (Yates, McGraw, Sells) 92-1. Discus: 1. Coventry (Chuluda, Yates, McGraw) 257-6. 400 relay: 1. Coventry (Fogg, Collins, Ross, Martinez) 52.89. 800 relay: 1. Coventry (Ross, Collins, Wightman, Vanderark) 1:53.74. 1,600 relay: 1. Mogadore (Morris, McDonald, Karaser, Murphy) 4:28.57. 3,200 relay: 1. Dalton (Baechle, Fath, Chenevey, Soehnlen) 11:26.

NORTH COAST LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS



(At Parma Padua Franciscan High School)

Blue Division

Team Results: 1. Cle. St. Joseph Academy 127; 2. Walsh Jesuit 110; 3. Archbishop Hoban 80; 4. Parma Padua 74; 5. Cle. Heights Beaumont 68; 6. Chardon NDCL 33; 7. Mentor Lake Catholic 31.

White Division

Team Results: 1. Gilmour Academy 195; 2. St. Thomas Aquinas 88; 3. Garfield Heights Trinity 78; 4. Cle. VASJ 69; 5. Cle. Central Catholic 25; 6. Warren John F. Kennedy 22.