BASEBALL

Scoring Summaries

CVCA 12, REVERE 2

Revere;;000;;20;;—;;2;;5;;1

CVCA;;502;;23;;—;;12;;8;;1

(One out when winning run scored)

Batteries—Barton, Liccardi (1), J. Colaco (4), Donich (5) and Klonowski; Sobiech, Scott (4), Isaacs (5) and Groggs. W—Sobiech, 5-1. L—Barton. Save—None. HR—CVCA: Isaacs (3).

Records: Revere 10-11; CVCA 13-6.

Notes: Revere: Salamone double, RBI. CVCA: Williams single, 2 walks, 3 runs, 5 stolen bases; Isaacs single, home run, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Schaeffer 2 singles, 2 runs, RBI; Hendrickx single, double, 4 RBI.

KENT ROOSEVELT 8, BARBERTON 1



Roosevelt;;103;;301;;0;;—;;8;;9;;0

Barberton;;000;;001;;0;;—;;1;;4;;3

Batteries—Common and Ritchey; Scalf, Macko (3) and Plucinski. W—Common, 5-0. L—Scalf, 1-1. Save—None. HR—None.

Records: Kent Roosevelt 13-3, 8-2.

Notes: Roosevelt: Common single, double, 2 runs, RBI; Day single, 2 doubles, 2 runs, RBI, 2 stolen bases; Dile single, run, 3 RBI; Ritchey single, double, 3 RBI.

MANCHESTER 8, ORRVILLE 2



Manchester;;101;;130;;2;;—;;8;;10;;3

Orrville;;101;;000;;0;;—;;2;;7;;0

Batteries—Paljich, Mayer (7) and Caster; Dean, Domer (5), Duxbury (6) and Stauffer. W—Paljich. L—Dean. Save—None. HR—None.

Notes: Manchester: Young 2 singles, double, run, RBI, stolen base; Paljich single, double, run, RBI, stolen base; Caster 2 single, run, 3 RBI. Orrville: Rittgers 2 singles, run; Stauffer 2 singles, run.

NORTH CANTON HOOVER 7, LOUISVILLE 0

Louisville;;000;;000;;0;;—;;0;;1;;0

Hoover;;300;;202;;X;;—;;7;;10;;3

Batteries—Gray, Kandel (6), Pickens (6) and Hartline; Ware and Wilson. W—Ware. L—Gray. Save—None. HR—None.

Records: Louisville 15-5; North Canton Hoover 9-9.

Notes: Hoover: Ashby 2 singles, 2 runs, RBI, stolen base; Auman 2 doubles, run, 2 RBI; Tornow 2 singles, RBI, stolen base.

NORTHWEST 4, TRIWAY 2

Triway;;020;;000;;0;;—;;2;;7;;1

Northwest;;003;;010;;X;;—;;4;;4;;1

Batteries—Patterson, Burkholder (5) and Gress; Ogozalek and Mick. W—Ogozalek, 6-2. L—Patterson. Save—None. HR—None.

Records: Triway 8-9, 4-4; Northwest 9-10, 5-4.

Notes: Northwest: Cunningham single, RBI; Kohler single, RBI.

NORTON 4, FIELD 3

Norton;;300;;001;;0;;—;;4;;9;;1

Field;;120;;000;;0;;—;;3;;5;;1

Batteries—Bosley, Cefalo (6) and Aiken; Boarman, Ailes (7) and Contant. W—Bosley, 4-0. L—Boarman. Save—Cefalo, 2. HR—None.

Records: Norton 14-0, 10-0; Field 12-5, 8-2.

Notes: Norton: Wray 3 singles, RBI; Cruz 2 singles, run; Crawford double, 2 RBI; Field: Baumberger single, double, run, RBI.

ROOTSTOWN 8, SOUTHEAST 1

Southeast;;000;;001;;0;;—;;1;;1;;1

Rootstown;;104;;300;;X;;—;;8;;7;;0

Batteries—Sharish, Knoch (4) and Knoch, Percy (4); Beery, Freedson (7) and Ocel, Brown (6). W—Beery, 4-1. L—Sharish. Save—None. HR—None.

Records: Southeast 2-14, 2-5; Rootstown 13-4, 7-0.

Notes: Rootstown: McGrath single, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBI; McCrady single, double, run, RBI.

WOODRIDGE 9, SPRINGFIELD 1

Springfield;;001;;00;;—;;1;;5;;3

Woodridge;;520;;20;;—;;9;;6;;2

(Game called due to weather)

Batteries—Nutter, Hanna (2) and Schultz; Martin and Goodyear. W—Martin, 6-0. L—Nutter. Save—None. HR—None.

Records: Springfield 6-10, 2-8; Woodridge 11-6, 8-2.

Notes: Springfield: Justice double, RBI. Woodridge: Albright triple, 3 RBI; Mottice double, 3 runs.

SOFTBALL

Scoring Summaries

CLOVERLEAF 9, SPRINGFIELD 2



Springfield;;100;;001;;0;;—;;2;;7;;0

Cloverleaf;;003;;006;;X;;—;;9;;10;;2

Batteries—S. Goode and N. Goode; Eddy, Beuer (6) and Riddle. W—S. Goode, 17-8. L—Eddy, 3-3. Save—None. HR—Springfield: T. Kern; Cloverleaf: Whitehair.

Records: Springfield 9-9, 6-6; Cloverleaf 17-8, 8-5.

Notes: Springfield: T. Kern 2 singles, home run, 2 runs, RBI; O'Quinn single, RBI. Cloverleaf: Whitehair single, home run, 4 RBI; N. Goode 2 single, run; Shetterly 2 singles, run, 2 RBI.

FIRESTONE 17, NORTH 0

Firestone;;081;;62;;—;;17;;12;;0

North;;000;;00;;—;;0;;2;;1

Batteries—Hartman and Roebuck; Douglas, Santacroce (4) and Jenkins. W—Hartman, 3-2. L—Douglas. Save—None. HR—None.

Records: Firestone 10-8.

Notes: Firestone: Morrow 2 doubles, 2 runs, RBI; Vonstein single, double, 3 RBI; Kirn 3 singles, 3 runs, 2 RBI.

LAKE 11, GREEN 1

Green;;010;;00;;—;;1;;2;;1

Lake;;007;;22;;—;;11;;10;;0

Batteries—Hammer, C. Collinsworth (4) and Schaefer; LeBeau and Lippe. W—LeBeau. L—Hammer. Save—None. HR—Green: Pukansky; Lake: Baker.

Records: Green 12-6; Lake 16-1.

Notes: Green: Pukansky home run, RBI. Lake: Lohse single, double, RBI; McMillin 2 singles; Baker home run, 2 RBI.

NORTHWEST 6, FAIRLESS 2



Northwest;;002;;400;;0;;—;;6;;13;;0

Fairless;;010;;100;;0;;—;;2;;6;;1

Batteries—Miller and Smith; Maher and Salopek. W—Miller, 13-4. L—Maher, 8-11. Save—None. HR—Fairless: Brady.

Records: Northwest 13-4, 7-3; Fairless 8-11, 1-7.

Notes: Northwest: Welsh 2 singles, double; Jones single, double. Fairless: Brady single, home run, RBI.

REVERE 6, COPLEY 5



Copley;;000;;131;;0;;—;;5;;7;;2

Revere;;000;;010;;5;;—;;6;;10;;2

(Two outs when winning run scored)

Batteries—Bauer and Adams; Appel, Levermann (5) and Amentini. W—Levermann, 4-5. L—Bauer, 5-8. Save—None. HR—None.

Records: Copley 7-10, 3-4; Revere 8-11, 4-4.

Notes: Copley: Adams 2 singles, run, RBI, stolen base. Revere: Brokloff 3 singles, run, 2 RBI, 5 stolen bases; Azzolina 3 singles, run, 2 RBI; Appel game-winning single, 2 RBI.

SMITHVILLE 6, WOOSTER 5



Smithville;;000;;002;;4;;—;;6;;9;;1

Wooster;;001;;111;;1;;—;;5;;10;;1

Batteries—Rowland and Smith; Welty and Fox. W—Rowland. L—Welty. Save—None. HR—Wooster: Kaufmann.

Records: Smithville 9-7.

Notes: Smithville: Rowland single, double, RBI; Baker 2 singles, RBI; Smith 2 singles. Wooster: Kaufmann 2 singles, home run, RBI; Fox single, triple.

Schedule

Tuesday's Games



Ellet at Firestone, 4:30 p.m.

Field at Norton, 5 p.m.

Lake at Canton McKinley, 5 p.m.

Streetsboro at Coventry, 5 p.m.

Tallmadge at Copley, 4:30 p.m.

Twinsburg at Stow, 4:30 p.m.

Wadsworth at North Royalton, 4:30 p.m.

Walsh Jesuit at Mentor Lake Catholic, 5 p.m.