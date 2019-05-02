BASEBALL
Scoring Summaries
CVCA 12, REVERE 2
Revere;;000;;20;;—;;2;;5;;1
CVCA;;502;;23;;—;;12;;8;;1
(One out when winning run scored)
Batteries—Barton, Liccardi (1), J. Colaco (4), Donich (5) and Klonowski; Sobiech, Scott (4), Isaacs (5) and Groggs. W—Sobiech, 5-1. L—Barton. Save—None. HR—CVCA: Isaacs (3).
Records: Revere 10-11; CVCA 13-6.
Notes: Revere: Salamone double, RBI. CVCA: Williams single, 2 walks, 3 runs, 5 stolen bases; Isaacs single, home run, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Schaeffer 2 singles, 2 runs, RBI; Hendrickx single, double, 4 RBI.
KENT ROOSEVELT 8, BARBERTON 1
Roosevelt;;103;;301;;0;;—;;8;;9;;0
Barberton;;000;;001;;0;;—;;1;;4;;3
Batteries—Common and Ritchey; Scalf, Macko (3) and Plucinski. W—Common, 5-0. L—Scalf, 1-1. Save—None. HR—None.
Records: Kent Roosevelt 13-3, 8-2.
Notes: Roosevelt: Common single, double, 2 runs, RBI; Day single, 2 doubles, 2 runs, RBI, 2 stolen bases; Dile single, run, 3 RBI; Ritchey single, double, 3 RBI.
MANCHESTER 8, ORRVILLE 2
Manchester;;101;;130;;2;;—;;8;;10;;3
Orrville;;101;;000;;0;;—;;2;;7;;0
Batteries—Paljich, Mayer (7) and Caster; Dean, Domer (5), Duxbury (6) and Stauffer. W—Paljich. L—Dean. Save—None. HR—None.
Notes: Manchester: Young 2 singles, double, run, RBI, stolen base; Paljich single, double, run, RBI, stolen base; Caster 2 single, run, 3 RBI. Orrville: Rittgers 2 singles, run; Stauffer 2 singles, run.
NORTH CANTON HOOVER 7, LOUISVILLE 0
Louisville;;000;;000;;0;;—;;0;;1;;0
Hoover;;300;;202;;X;;—;;7;;10;;3
Batteries—Gray, Kandel (6), Pickens (6) and Hartline; Ware and Wilson. W—Ware. L—Gray. Save—None. HR—None.
Records: Louisville 15-5; North Canton Hoover 9-9.
Notes: Hoover: Ashby 2 singles, 2 runs, RBI, stolen base; Auman 2 doubles, run, 2 RBI; Tornow 2 singles, RBI, stolen base.
NORTHWEST 4, TRIWAY 2
Triway;;020;;000;;0;;—;;2;;7;;1
Northwest;;003;;010;;X;;—;;4;;4;;1
Batteries—Patterson, Burkholder (5) and Gress; Ogozalek and Mick. W—Ogozalek, 6-2. L—Patterson. Save—None. HR—None.
Records: Triway 8-9, 4-4; Northwest 9-10, 5-4.
Notes: Northwest: Cunningham single, RBI; Kohler single, RBI.
NORTON 4, FIELD 3
Norton;;300;;001;;0;;—;;4;;9;;1
Field;;120;;000;;0;;—;;3;;5;;1
Batteries—Bosley, Cefalo (6) and Aiken; Boarman, Ailes (7) and Contant. W—Bosley, 4-0. L—Boarman. Save—Cefalo, 2. HR—None.
Records: Norton 14-0, 10-0; Field 12-5, 8-2.
Notes: Norton: Wray 3 singles, RBI; Cruz 2 singles, run; Crawford double, 2 RBI; Field: Baumberger single, double, run, RBI.
ROOTSTOWN 8, SOUTHEAST 1
Southeast;;000;;001;;0;;—;;1;;1;;1
Rootstown;;104;;300;;X;;—;;8;;7;;0
Batteries—Sharish, Knoch (4) and Knoch, Percy (4); Beery, Freedson (7) and Ocel, Brown (6). W—Beery, 4-1. L—Sharish. Save—None. HR—None.
Records: Southeast 2-14, 2-5; Rootstown 13-4, 7-0.
Notes: Rootstown: McGrath single, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBI; McCrady single, double, run, RBI.
WOODRIDGE 9, SPRINGFIELD 1
Springfield;;001;;00;;—;;1;;5;;3
Woodridge;;520;;20;;—;;9;;6;;2
(Game called due to weather)
Batteries—Nutter, Hanna (2) and Schultz; Martin and Goodyear. W—Martin, 6-0. L—Nutter. Save—None. HR—None.
Records: Springfield 6-10, 2-8; Woodridge 11-6, 8-2.
Notes: Springfield: Justice double, RBI. Woodridge: Albright triple, 3 RBI; Mottice double, 3 runs.
SOFTBALL
Scoring Summaries
CLOVERLEAF 9, SPRINGFIELD 2
Springfield;;100;;001;;0;;—;;2;;7;;0
Cloverleaf;;003;;006;;X;;—;;9;;10;;2
Batteries—S. Goode and N. Goode; Eddy, Beuer (6) and Riddle. W—S. Goode, 17-8. L—Eddy, 3-3. Save—None. HR—Springfield: T. Kern; Cloverleaf: Whitehair.
Records: Springfield 9-9, 6-6; Cloverleaf 17-8, 8-5.
Notes: Springfield: T. Kern 2 singles, home run, 2 runs, RBI; O'Quinn single, RBI. Cloverleaf: Whitehair single, home run, 4 RBI; N. Goode 2 single, run; Shetterly 2 singles, run, 2 RBI.
FIRESTONE 17, NORTH 0
Firestone;;081;;62;;—;;17;;12;;0
North;;000;;00;;—;;0;;2;;1
Batteries—Hartman and Roebuck; Douglas, Santacroce (4) and Jenkins. W—Hartman, 3-2. L—Douglas. Save—None. HR—None.
Records: Firestone 10-8.
Notes: Firestone: Morrow 2 doubles, 2 runs, RBI; Vonstein single, double, 3 RBI; Kirn 3 singles, 3 runs, 2 RBI.
LAKE 11, GREEN 1
Green;;010;;00;;—;;1;;2;;1
Lake;;007;;22;;—;;11;;10;;0
Batteries—Hammer, C. Collinsworth (4) and Schaefer; LeBeau and Lippe. W—LeBeau. L—Hammer. Save—None. HR—Green: Pukansky; Lake: Baker.
Records: Green 12-6; Lake 16-1.
Notes: Green: Pukansky home run, RBI. Lake: Lohse single, double, RBI; McMillin 2 singles; Baker home run, 2 RBI.
NORTHWEST 6, FAIRLESS 2
Northwest;;002;;400;;0;;—;;6;;13;;0
Fairless;;010;;100;;0;;—;;2;;6;;1
Batteries—Miller and Smith; Maher and Salopek. W—Miller, 13-4. L—Maher, 8-11. Save—None. HR—Fairless: Brady.
Records: Northwest 13-4, 7-3; Fairless 8-11, 1-7.
Notes: Northwest: Welsh 2 singles, double; Jones single, double. Fairless: Brady single, home run, RBI.
REVERE 6, COPLEY 5
Copley;;000;;131;;0;;—;;5;;7;;2
Revere;;000;;010;;5;;—;;6;;10;;2
(Two outs when winning run scored)
Batteries—Bauer and Adams; Appel, Levermann (5) and Amentini. W—Levermann, 4-5. L—Bauer, 5-8. Save—None. HR—None.
Records: Copley 7-10, 3-4; Revere 8-11, 4-4.
Notes: Copley: Adams 2 singles, run, RBI, stolen base. Revere: Brokloff 3 singles, run, 2 RBI, 5 stolen bases; Azzolina 3 singles, run, 2 RBI; Appel game-winning single, 2 RBI.
SMITHVILLE 6, WOOSTER 5
Smithville;;000;;002;;4;;—;;6;;9;;1
Wooster;;001;;111;;1;;—;;5;;10;;1
Batteries—Rowland and Smith; Welty and Fox. W—Rowland. L—Welty. Save—None. HR—Wooster: Kaufmann.
Records: Smithville 9-7.
Notes: Smithville: Rowland single, double, RBI; Baker 2 singles, RBI; Smith 2 singles. Wooster: Kaufmann 2 singles, home run, RBI; Fox single, triple.
Schedule
Tuesday's Games
Ellet at Firestone, 4:30 p.m.
Field at Norton, 5 p.m.
Lake at Canton McKinley, 5 p.m.
Streetsboro at Coventry, 5 p.m.
Tallmadge at Copley, 4:30 p.m.
Twinsburg at Stow, 4:30 p.m.
Wadsworth at North Royalton, 4:30 p.m.
Walsh Jesuit at Mentor Lake Catholic, 5 p.m.