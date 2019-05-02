SOFTBALL

Massillon 3, Northwest 2

Hannah Schweier launched a game-winning, solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Tigers over the Indians. She also earned the pitching victory, holding the Indians to two runs on four hits with two strikeouts and three walks.

Mogadore 6, Crestwood 1

Paige Halliwill's two doubles, home run and two RBI led Mogadore to a Portage Trail Conference County Division win at home.

Perry 16, Jackson 3

Ohio's seventh-ranked Division I team used a 19-hit attack to post a Federal League win at Jackson. Maddie Snyder was triple away from hitting for the cycle, and Kailee Wilson hit three singles and a double.

Lexi Eckman hit three singles for the Polar Bears.

TENNIS

Green 3, Highland 2

The Bulldogs won all three singles matches to improve to 14-4 with a nonleague win. Logan Langovsky ended the regular season with a 19-2 record at No. 1 singles, Ramiro Garza was 12-5 at No. 2 singles and Dylan Westmeyer went 16-6 at No. 3 singles.

St. Vincent-St. Mary 3, Archbishop Hoban 2

Kevin Reese and Ben Rodgers won at first and second singles, respectively, to lead the Fighting Irish (10-4) over Hoban. Reese improved to 7-6 at No. 1 singles, and Rodgers is 11-3 at No. 2.

TRACK AND FIELD

North Coast League Championship

Archbishop Hoban won the boys Blue Division for its first back-to-back league titles since 2008 and 2009.

“This was a total team effort by everyone,” Hoban coach Tom O’Neil said. “Our slogan this year was, ‘Do your job,’ and in this meet everyone did their job.”

Walsh Jesuit boys and girls each placed second.

BASEBALL

Rootstown 2, Ashtabula Edgewood 0

Jacob Caruso threw a four-hit shutout at Bob Cene Park in Struthers. Caruso struck out 10 and did not surrender a walk. He also hit a single to help his own cause.