CASSIE BAUER

Copley, softball

Bauer, a freshman, helped the Indians go 3-1 last week with two wins over Cloverleaf, a victory over Barberton and a loss to Firestone. She had 12 hits in 16 at-bats, one home run, five RBI and scored six runs during the stretch. As pitcher, she earned a win and a save against Cloverleaf, and was also the winning pitcher against Barberton. She entered the week hitting .518 with three home runs.

PARKER HRAY

Norton, baseball

Hray, a senior, delivered the game-winning hit on consecutive Mondays to help Norton remain undefeated. He hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning April 22 in a 4-3 win over Woodridge, and hit an RBI single in the top of the sixth inning April 29 in a 4-3 win over Field. He entered Thursday hitting .500 for the 15-0 Panthers.

MADISON MORROW



Firestone, softball

Morrow, a senior, hit a single, a double and a home run and had three RBI in a 7-6 win over Copley. She entered the week leading the Falcons in batting average (.511) and slugging percentage (.889).

BRENDEN JACKSON

Nordonia, track and field



Jackson, a junior, helped Nordonia score 108 points to win the boys team title at the Avon Reynolds Relays. Jackson contributed to three first-place relays — the 400-meter (44.07 seconds), the 800 (1:31.39) and the 1,600 (3:30.76) — as the Knights beat a field of teams that included second-place Boardman (87 points) and third-place Westlake (73 points).

TYLER SCOTT



Norton, track and field



Scott, a junior, completed the 100-meter dash in 10.64 seconds at the Ernie Moore Invitational at Chippewa to set a meet record and a school record. He also placed first in the 800 relay in 1:33.4, in the 400 relay in 45.3 seconds and in the 200 in 22.8 seconds as the Panthers (130 points) finished second in the meet to the Chipps (133 points).

Note: Coaches or athletic directors are encouraged to nominate student-athletes for the High School Spotlight. Nominations should be emailed to bjsports@thebeaconjournal.com by Monday at noon and include athlete’s name, school, grade, accomplishments for the week and a color picture (JPEG).