Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg reached 1,500 strikeouts in fewer innings pitched than any player in major-league history during Washington's game against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.



Strasburg got opposing pitcher Dakota Hudson looking in the fifth inning for his eighth strikeout of the game and the 1,500th of his career.



According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Strasburg struck out 1,500 in 1,272 1/3 innings. Boston's Chris Sale had the previous mark, reaching 1,500 in 2017 after 1,290 innings.

Cubs send Russell down

The Chicago Cubs optioned shortstop Addison Russell to Triple-A Iowa after he completed his 40-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Cubs transferred closer Brandon Morrow (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Thursday.

Russell was eligible to rejoin the Cubs when they open a weekend series against St. Louis at home Friday. But manager Joe Maddon said Tuesday in Seattle the team wanted to give him more time at Triple-A to get ready.

Russell was suspended last fall after a series of allegations made by his ex-wife. He was working out in Arizona, playing in extended spring training games and meeting with a counselor twice a week, before joining Iowa last week.

White Sox's Rodon on IL

The Chicago White Sox placed left-hander Carlos Rodon on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation.

Although the extent of the injury has yet to be determined, general manager Rick Hahn said Rodon will be sidelined "a little while" and Tommy John surgery is a possibility.

The 26-year-old is 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA in seven starts this season.

Retired catcher suspended

Retired catcher Mike Marjama was suspended for 80 games following a positive steroids test.

Major League Baseball said Marjama had applied for reinstatement from the voluntary retired list and was suspended for a positive test for the banned performance-enhancing substance Oxandrolone.

Marjama, 29, has played 15 major-league games for Seattle over the 2017 and '18 seasons. He had been with Triple-A Tacoma of the Pacific Coast League on an optional assignment when he retired last June.

MLB said Commissioner Rob Manfred will rule on Marjama's application for reinstatement after the suspension.