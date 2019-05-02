James Harden squinted under the bright lights of the Toyota Center court in Houston on Thursday and parts of both eyes remained a garish, bloody red.

It was clear Houston's superstar was still dealing with injuries to his eyes after being hit by Golden State's Draymond Green in Game 2. Harden insisted the problem wouldn't keep him out of Game 3 on Saturday as the Rockets try to climb out of an 0-2 hole against the two-time defending champions.

"If I played barely seeing last game, what makes you think I'm going to sit out Game 3?" Harden asked defiantly.

Harden was injured midway through the first quarter Tuesday night after a blow from Green as he tried to rebound a shot he missed. He immediately fell to the court where he remained writhing for a bit before he was tended to by Houston's training staff and taken to the locker room. He returned with about seven minutes left in the second quarter and scored 29 points despite saying that his vision was extremely blurry and that he could see "nothing."

Harden practiced with the team Thursday as the Rockets prepare to host Golden State for two games.

Though both eyes are injured, the left one is far worse than the right with the entire left side of the eye remaining bloody. The right eye was bloody, too, but it was a much smaller section in the left corner of that eye.

"It's still there," he said. "It's still tough, especially in bright lights but I can see y'all a little bit better so that's all that matters."

Ainge has heart attack

Boston Celtics President Danny Ainge had a mild heart attack and is expected to fully recover.

The 60-year-old executive received immediate medical attention Tuesday night in Milwaukee, the team said Thursday. The Celtics were facing the Bucks in the second round of the playoffs. Ainge, who had a mild heart attack in 2009, was scheduled to return to Boston.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said after the team practiced Thursday that he's been in frequent communication with Ainge's family. He said they all seem to be doing well.

"That's all positive, but certainly it's scary," Stevens said. "To me, he's a friend and the family's been so good to us. So, you don't even think about anything else. You just want him to be comfortable and feeling great, getting better, that it's a good prognosis."

Game 3 of the Celtics' series with the Bucks is Friday night in Boston.

Marijuana at airport

Brooklyn Nets All-Star D'Angelo Russell was detained at LaGuardia Airport in New York after TSA agents found a small amount of marijuana in his luggage.

Russell was issued a summons Wednesday night for possession of less than 50 grams of marijuana and released.

Newsday says the former No. 2 pick flew to Louisville, Ky., where his father lives.

In a prepared statement, the Nets said they "have been made aware of the situation" and "are in the process of gathering more information at this time."

Russell, 23, led the Nets to their first playoff berth since 2014. He was named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team in February.