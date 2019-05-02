John Dorsey's second draft as general manager of the Cleveland Browns is in the books. On this week's edition of Cover 2: A Podcast on the Cleveland Browns we review the class of eight players the Browns drafted.

That starts with cornerback Greedy Williams, who fell into the second round before the Browns traded up to take at No. 46 overall. Browns beat writer Nate Ulrich and I explain why he was there in the second round, why Dorsey went up to get him and how he might fit on Cleveland's defense. That could mean pushing Terrance Mitchell out of the starting lineup altogether.

If Williams wasn't the best pick of the weekend for the Browns, that honor goes to Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson, taken in the fifth round.

We also get the final truth on Cleveland's interest in Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, plenty of thoughts on using a pick on kicker Austin Seibert of Oklahoma, the role safety Sheldrick Redwine will play and much more.