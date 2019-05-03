CLEVELAND — There still isn't a definite timetable for when two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber might return to the rotation.

Kluber was examined at the Cleveland Clinic on Thursday by Dr. Steven Maschke. Kluber underwent X-rays and a CT scan, which confirmed the diagnosis of a non-displaced fracture of the right ulna bone.

Kluber will be re-examined in three-to-four weeks. The need for surgery has "not been indicated presently," according to a release from the team.

Kluber was struck with a 102 mph line drive in Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. He went after the ball to try to flip it to first base with his glove and wouldn't raise his throwing arm. He will be away from the rotation for an extended period of time, though the actual duration of his entire absence is still unknown.

In his place, the Indians have recalled reliever Jon Edwards to the majors. Edwards this season has a 1.80 ERA but an 8.72 FIP, as he's struggled with his command. At Triple-A, he allowed one run on one hit in 6 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts and two walks.

