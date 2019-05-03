Former Austintown Fitch star Darrin Hall never did make it all the way out of James Conner's shadow at Pitt, but his new coach seems to like him, and Hall seems intent on making it as a Brown.

BEREA Freddie Kitchens popped into the ball carriers' room and didn't just step on run-game coordinator Stump Mitchell's toes. He stomped.

"(Kitchens) came in and told us he was the best running backs coach in the building," said new Browns running back Darrin Hall.

It was an introduction to the head coach/comedian for Hall, an undrafted rookie. For Mitchell, an NFL lifer, it was Freddie being Freddie.

Hall is getting down to the serious business of proving he can be a bridge to Kareem Hunt (if Duke Johnson gets traded), behind starter Nick Chubb. Those aren't Hall's words, but Hunt's eight-game suspension, Johnson's wish for a new setting, and the absence of a proven backup other than "Duke" paint a clear picture.

Hall is one of the more interesting stories at rookie minicamp.

He starred at Austintown Fitch High School, setting a career rushing yards record despite losing most of his senior season to a knee injury.

"We're rooting for him, big-time," Fitch football coach Phil Annarella said by phone Friday. "Work ethic, character, grades, leadership ... all great. I just think the world of him.

"I went to his pro day at Pitt. He was awesome. He amazed me how quick he made cuts in agility drills. He has such good feet. He's also got great hands. He's the whole package."

Kitchens, whose initial job with the 2018 Browns was running backs coach, went to bat for Hall after he went undrafted.

"He has the ability to get north quickly," Kitchens said after Friday's practice. "He had a couple dropped balls today ... very uncharacteristic of him. He'll probably do a lot of studying tonight."

He has studied the Steelers rather extensively. He arrived at Pitt playing behind James Conner, who went to the Pro Bowl in February as a Steeler. The college team and the pro team train in the same building.

Kitchens tells Hall he has a chance to join Conner in the pros.

"Freddie said, 'We like you. We watched you practice and play in the Senior Bowl. Just ... compete, work hard, and stay sharp, and you have a chance to make this team,'" Hall said.

Conner ran for 1,092 yards as a Pitt senior in 2016, when Hall saw spot duty and ran for 160 yards. In 2017, when Conner was a Steelers rookie, Hall led Pitt with a modest 628 rushing yards, sharing time with Qadree Ollison (398 yards). In 2018 Ollison's workload increased (194 carries, 1,213 yards) while Hall (153-1,144) kept his head about being in a platoon.

Hall's 2018 yards per carry (7.48) broke the Pitt season record set in 1975 by Tony Dorsett.

Last Oct. 28, Hall was in the house when Conner gave the Steelers 146 rushing yards and two TDs in a 33-18 win over Cleveland. Six days later, against Virginia, Hall ran 19 times for 229 yards, with TD runs of 75, 41 and 2 yards.

Conner is one of Hall's best friends.

"I'll still root for him," Hall said, "but we're gonna beat them twice a year, so ..."

Conner has taught Hall that one's NFL shot can come by unusual means. In Conner's case, it was via Le'Veon Bell holdouts.

"His advice to me is to stay patient, take on special teams, and continue to work hard," Hall said. "I know how to be patient and how to compete. I had to sit behind James for two years. Then I had to go back and fourth with Qadree."

Ollison was a Round 5 draft pick last month, by the Falcons. Hall saw a bright side to not being drafted by anyone.

"You get to decide where you want to go," he said. "When you go in the seventh round, you're stuck where ever."

Hall was the leading rusher in the East-West Shrine Bowl, earning him an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl.

"Having some success at the Shrine Game, then going to the Reese's and competing with guys who did get drafted and comparing myself with them, added to my confidence," Hall said.

Hall made the ACC's All-Academic team in 2017 and '18. At Fitch, he won the Henry Schuller Award for earning the highest grade-point average on the team.

At his pro day, Hall benched pressed 225 pounds 27 times, which plenty of linemen can't do. His 40 times were in the mid 4.4s. That didn't get him drafted.

He seems to think that doesn't matter now.

"Come August," he said, "we'll see what happens."

