Organizational ties continued to be the theme of the Cavaliers coaching search as former Canton Charge coach Alex Jensen interviewed Friday, a league source confirmed.

Jensen, 42, an assistant with the Jazz since 2013, led the Cavs’ then-D League affiliate Canton Charge from 2011-13. The Charge reached the playoffs both seasons and recorded a franchise-best 30 victories in 2013, when Jensen was voted the league’s coach of the year. Jensen has also been an assistant with the German national team since 2015.

A native of Bountiful, Utah, Jensen played four seasons for the late Rick Majerus at the University of Utah and helped the Utes to the 1998 NCAA championship game. In the professional ranks, Jensen spent seven seasons in Turkey and one with the Yakima Sun Kings of the CBA before moving into coaching in 2007 as an assistant under Majerus at St. Louis University.

Former Memphis Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff, the son of Cavs General Manager Koby Altman’s senior advisor Bernie Bickerstaff, interviewed with the Cavs on Tuesday. Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley, an assistant with the Cavs from 2010-14, and Heat assistant Juwan Howard have already met with the Cavs.

The team has also received permission to interview Trail Blazers assistants David Vanterpool and Nate Tibbets and Nuggets assistants Wes Unseld Jr. and Jordi Fernandez. Fernandez coached the Charge from 2014-16.

The Cavs (19-63) mutually parted ways with coach Larry Drew on April 11.

