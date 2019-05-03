BEREA — The Browns have told rookie Greedy Williams not to get too greedy.

Shortly after they traded up three spots to draft the former Louisiana State cornerback in the second round (46th overall) on April 26, Williams, on a conference call with beat writers, declared the Browns would advance to the next Super Bowl and expressed his belief they would win it.

When Williams reported to Browns headquarters Thursday for rookie minicamp, coach Freddie Kitchens and General Manager John Dorsey told him to restrain his bold predictions, at least for now.

"They told me just come in, study, work hard, get the trust of my teammates, and once I get on that roll, everybody will fall in, and hopefully we will be one of those Super Bowl-caliber teams," Williams said Friday before the first practice of minicamp.

"We've got to all come in here and work and show we're one of the teams that got the chance to go to the Super Bowl."

After Kitchens talked to Williams by phone the night of the draft, the coach quipped, "Greedy was giddy." Kitchens didn't know Williams would be punching his ticket to the Super Bowl, though.

"It's fine to have that as your dream and that as your goal as long as you do not let that be your master," Kitchens said the day after Williams issued his predictions. "You have to let the process of getting there be your master. That's where you have to focus that. We'll get [the rookies] right when they get here. We don’t want to talk about it, either. We want to do our talking on how we prepare and how we work."

Williams realizes he got a little carried away.

"That was just excitement that day," he said. "I was excited to know what we had. So, you know, right now, I'm at work, so I'm definitely learning the playbook, coming in ready to work and hopefully everybody's working toward their goals. [Winning the Super Bowl is] one of our goals."

