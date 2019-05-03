Norton entered the weekend undefeated in baseball after a standout performance by senior Ben Aiken on Wednesday.

Aiken went 5-for-5 at the plate and scored the winning run to lift the host Panthers to a 10-9 Portage Trail Conference win over Field in nine innings. He scored in the bottom of the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Clay Crawford.

Aiken hit three doubles and two home runs, scored four runs and had six RBI.

“That was the best offensive performance I have seen by a high school kid in my coaching career,” said Rod Swartz, who is in his 26th season as Norton’s baseball coach.

The Panthers (15-0, 11-0 PTC Metro) also received three hits from Steven Cruz, and two hits apiece from Parker Hray, Clayton Borrelli and Par Rockhold.

Carter Baumberger paced the Falcons (12-6, 8-3) with three hits and three RBI.

Title for Hoban

The Archbishop Hoban boys track and field team won the North Coast League Blue Division championship on Thursday at Parma Padua with 149 points. Walsh Jesuit placed second with 99 points and Padua was third with 77 points.

The 2018 and 2019 Hoban squads won back-to-back league titles to join the 2008 and 2009 teams that also accomplished the same feat.

Hoban senior Frankie Fausnight finished first in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.74 seconds and first in the 400 relay (44.71) with Tyson Grimm, Ressio Kirksey and Mason Jenkins.

The Knights also won the 1,600 relay in 3:31.77 with Michael Jorgenson, Jack Houck, Jared Phillips and Kyle Stober.

“That will be a very memorable night that we look back on because we had so many kids that contributed and bought into what we were trying to do,” Hoban coach Tom O’Neil said. “We won with a total team effort by everyone.”

Walsh’s Nathaniel Ondracek won the 1,600 in a meet-record time of 4:21.92 and also placed first in the 800 in 1:59.63. Adam Shah won the 3,200 in 10:06.20, and the Warriors also were first in the 800 relay in 1:34.56 with Charlie Klug, John Sitarz, Tevin Watkins and Dom Audino.

Cleveland St. Joseph Academy won the NCL Blue girls team title with 127 points. Walsh Jesuit took second with 110 points and Hoban placed third with 80 points.

Walsh’s Abby Knouff won the high jump at 5-0 and the pole vault at 10-6, and teammate Amelia Figler took first in the 800 in 2:21.34.

Hoban’s Janay Bass won the 400 in 57.78 and Erin Stock won the 100 hurdles in 17.74.

Title for Mogadore

Mogadore clinched its first league title in softball when it defeated visiting Crestwood 6-1 on Thursday in a PTC County Division game.

“This is our first one,” Mogadore coach Jeff Fankhauser told the Record Courier. “Our banner was empty until now."

Paige Halliwill hit a solo home run and two doubles, and had two RBI to lead Mogadore. Colleen Coughlin contributed two RBI, Brooke Brodie and Reagan Smith each had one RBI and pitcher Amanda Kot earned the victory for the Wildcats.

“It’s just exciting to see how far we’ve come together as a team,” Halliwill told the Record Courier. “... Every single one of those girls are one of my friends and we just have fun.”

City Series update

Firestone (13-7, 8-1) and Ellet (8-8, 8-1) remain atop the City Series baseball standings.

Host Firestone beat Buchtel 11-0 on Wednesday with Josh Alexander, Joe Durkee, Jack Kirven and Max Erisey combining for six hits, eight RBI and five runs scored.

Ellet topped Kenmore-Garfield 10-3 on Wednesday at the University of Akron. Devin Shaw, Josh Merring, Devin Huwig and Heath Longville combined for nine hits, six RBI and four runs scored.

Rokicky’s big day

Amanda Rokicky hit a grand slam home run and struck out 10 on Wednesday to lead Our Lady of the Elms to an 8-2 softball win over Cleveland Heights Beaumont.

Michael Beaven can be reached at 330-996-3829 or mbeaven@thebeaconjournal.com.