TENNIS

Walsh Jesuit 4, Highland 1

The Warriors swept all three singles matches to defeat the host Hornets on Friday afternoon.

Caleb Miller defeated Tyler Erba 6-0, 6-0 at first singles for Walsh (14-3).

First doubles was the lone point for Highland (12-5) as Logan Spittle and A.J. Cooper downed Ethan Shah and Nathan Lahovich 7-5, 7-5.