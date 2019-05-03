Atlanta Braves right-hander Kevin Gausman was ejected in the second inning Friday for throwing a pitch behind Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Urena, who was involved in a melee between the teams last season.

Gausman's first pitch to Urena was a 97 mph knee-high fastball that sailed behind the batter, and plate umpire Jeff Nelson immediately signaled the ejection.

The game was Urena's first against the Braves since he was suspended for six games for intentionally hitting Atlanta's Ronald Acuna Jr. on the arm with a pitch last August, triggering a bench-clearing confrontation.

Another Yankee injured

James Paxton became the latest New York Yankees player to get hurt, leaving his start against the Minnesota Twins after three innings because of soreness in his left knee.

The team says Paxton will undergo an MRI on Saturday.

Already with 13 players on the injured list, the Yankees can only hope Paxton won't be sidelined long, if at all. The oft-injured lefty, acquired from Seattle in an offseason trade to be a front-end starter, entered 3-2 with a 3.38 ERA in his first six outings for New York.

Paxton threw 32-of-64 pitches for strikes Friday on a nippy, 51-degree night. He exited leading 2-1 and was replaced by Jonathan Holder to begin the fourth.

Giants make moves

Outfielder Gerardo Parra's disappointing April prompted the San Francisco Giants to replace him with a player who's been hot in the minors.

The Giants designated Parra for assignment before the start of a series against the Reds. Mike Gerber was called up to take is spot in a lineup that's struggling to hit.

The 31-year-old Parra signed a minor-league deal on Feb. 12 that included a $1.75 million salary when he made the Giants. Parra struggled in 30 games, batting .198 with one homer and six RBI. The Giants batted only .231 in their last 10 games.

San Francisco claimed the 26-year-old Gerber off waivers from Detroit last December. He was batting .357 with six homers and 15 RBI at Triple-A Sacramento.

The Giants also put catcher Erik Kratz on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring and recalled right-hander Tyler Beede to start against the Reds on Friday. Kratz aggravated the hamstring last month but has continued playing.