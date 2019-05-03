The Boston Celtics honored Hall of Famer John Havlicek before their playoff game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, observing a moment of silence beforehand and then showing a highlight video during the first commercial break.

The Celtics also wore black warmup T-shirts bearing Havlicek's No. 17.

The leading scorer in the history of the NBA's most-decorated franchise, Havlicek died last week at the age of 79. For the Celtics' first game back in Boston since then, the team placed remembrance books in the concourse so fans could add their memories.

A native of Martins Ferry, Ohio, "Hondo" Havlicek graduated from Ohio State University and played 16 seasons in a Celtics uniform and won championships in eight of them — the first six in the Bill Russell era and then two more as the leader of a team with Jo Jo White and Dave Cowens. Havlicek, who was the 1974 NBA Finals MVP, was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1984 and named one of the 50 greatest players of the NBA's first half-century.

But he is best remembered for his steal to clinch the 1965 Eastern Conference finals and the call from longtime Celtics radio play-by-play man Johnny Most, who shouted, "Havlicek stole the ball!" The replay during the Havlicek tribute on Friday drew applause from the crowd before Game 3 of the second-round series against Milwaukee.

After the video, fans gave a 30-second standing ovation while a spotlight shone on the banner with Havlicek's retired No. 17.

Suns name coach

The Phoenix Suns are looking for stability after their previous coach lasted just one season.

They hope Monty Williams is the man to lead their turnaround.

The Suns announced Friday that they had come to terms with Williams, a former head coach and a current assistant in Philadelphia. He will take over as Phoenix's fifth coach in five seasons when the 76ers' playoff run ends. They lead Toronto 2-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Williams replaces Igor Kokoskov, who was fired last week after one disappointing season.

Williams, 47, previously spent five seasons in charge in New Orleans from 2010 to 2015, a stint during which he led the franchise to two postseason appearances. He is in his first season as an assistant coach with the 76ers. He also played nine NBA seasons with New York, San Antonio, Denver, Orlando and Philadelphia.

Bulls reward Boylen

The Chicago Bulls and coach Jim Boylen have agreed to a contract extension.

Boylen was already under contract for next season when the Bulls promoted him from assistant coach to take over for the fired Fred Hoiberg in December. They never gave him the interim tag.

Executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson said at the end of the season that Boylen would likely get an extension. The Bulls made it official on Friday, though they did not announce the length or financial terms.

The Bulls went 22-60 in the second year of their rebuild and finished with one of the worst records in franchise history. They were 5-19 when Hoiberg got fired and went 17-41 the rest of the way under Boylen.

Ben Simmons fined

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has been fined $20,000 and assessed a Flagrant Foul 1 for elbowing Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry in the groin in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA's executive vice president of basketball operations, announced the penalties Thursday, a day after the incident in the second quarter of the 76ers' 116-95 home victory. Philadelphia leads the series 2-1.