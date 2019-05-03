Rookie draft pick Austin Seibert says his competitive streak as a kicker developed at Oklahoma by way of Baker Mayfield's example.

BEREA Austin Seibert wielded the busiest foot in Dallas last Oct. 6, kicking a field goal, nailing six extra points, averaging close to 50 yards on punts, and kicking off A LOT.

It wasn't enough. Seibert and the Oklahoma Sooners dropped a 48-45 game to Texas. It was quite the bummer, the only regular-season defeat all year.

Seibert felt slightly better the next day. His former college teammate Baker Mayfield helped the Browns knock off the Baltimore Ravens. It was Mayfield's first NFL win as a starter.

Now Seibert and Mayfield are teammates. It brings a big smile to Seibert's face to have been a fifth-round draft pick by Cleveland last Saturday.

"When I got the call, I was very excited," Seibert said after a minicamp practice Friday. "I hadn't been to Cleveland until this weekend.

"I know it's a blue-collar town. I'm from St. Louis, so it's very similar in that aspect. I was just ready to get up here because I know Baker's got huge influence, and it's an awesome opportunity."

The Browns wound up 7-7 last season in games Mayfield finished.

"I watched a lot of those games because Baker was playing here," Seibert said. "As soon as he got in that starting role, we would watch them in the locker room."

Browns scout Josh Cox, who did some of the heavy lifting leading to the Seibert pick, turned some heads last week when he said, "I haven't seen a kicker as competitive as he is."

On that issue, Seibert nods to Mayfield.

"I think I got a lot of that moxie and competitiveness comes from just being around Baker," Seibert said. "We were together for three years at Oklahoma.

"Learning how he carries himself on the field, I want to do that, too. I want my teammates to believe in me. I want to earn their respect."

Seibert's first major trip to Ohio came in 2017, when Oklahoma played a monster early game at Ohio State. His field goal pulled the Sooners into a 3-all tie. After that, he punctuated three Mayfield touchdown passes with point-after kicks. As time ran out in a 31-16 win, Mayfield created a major uproar by planting the Oklahoma flag on Ohio State's block O at midfield.

"It was awesome, going up there, playing in front of 110,000, whatever it was," Seibert said. "I won't forget that game ... two bluebloods, and we ended up winning after they got us the year before. It was incredible."

Seibert, headed into a hot position battle with 2018 undrafted kicker Greg Joseph, said he looks forward to renewing his friendship with Mayfield.

"We talked and hung out at Oklahoma," he said. "We have that relationship."

