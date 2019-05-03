SOFTBALL

Zips drop two



The University of Akron lost the first two games of a three-game Mid-American Conference series at Miami by scores of 6-0 and 4-2 on Friday.

The doubleheader sweep clinched the MAC regular-season crown for the RedHawks (32-14, 15-4).

The Zips mustered just two hits in the first game and three singles in the second game. Jordan Crews and Samantha Malik each drove in a run for UA (13-30-2, 3-17).

BASEBALL

KSU secures home win



Michael Turner drove in three runs and Tyler Drabick locked down an extended save to give Kent State a 6-3 MAC victory over Toledo at Schoonover Stadium.

The win was the fifth for the Golden Flashes (23-20, 10-7) in their last six MAC games as they look to earn a top-four seed in the upcoming conference tournament.

Turner drove in one run on each of his sacrifice flies and scored one more on a double to center field.

Drabick came on in the sixth and tossed 3 1/3 perfect innings, facing the minimum 10 batters and striking out three to earn his third save of the year.