RubberDucks 7, Fightin' Phils 0



The RubberDucks scratched a two-year itch Friday when they beat the Reading Fightin' Phils 7-0.

The victory was the first for the Ducks (13-15) over the Fightin’ Phils (13-11) in Canal Park since June 2, 2017.

This one was a no-doubter as Sam Hentges (1-4, 6.26) went six innings of two-hit ball. The left-hander struck out seven and walked five.

Wilson Garcia was the big bat, going 4-for-5 with an RBI. He was one of seven Ducks to drive in a run.

Game 3 of the four-game series at Canal Park begins at 6:35 p.m. Saturday when right-hander Matt Solter (1.0, 2.57) faces Phils right-hander Ramon Rosso (2.00, 0.89).

The Indians made a few moves, transferring David Speer (2-2, 2.08) to Mahoning, moving up Luke Eubank (1-1, 8.44) from the Scrappers, promoting James Karinchak (6 saves, 0.00) to Columbus and promoting Kyle Nelson (3 saves, 0.00) from Lynchburg.

— Brad Bournival, ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

