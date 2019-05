BASEBALL

Tournament Scoreboard

Monday's Results

Twinsburg Division II District



Aurora 6, Chagrin Falls 2

Cleveland Benedictine 11, CVCA 3

Louisville Division II District



Norton 4, Marlington 2

Tallmadge 2, Louisville 0

Struthers Division II District



Canfield 8, Alliance 3

Poland 8, Niles McKinley 7

Struthers Division III District



Canfield South Range 7, Youngstown Ursuline 1

Canton Central Catholic 4, Rootstown 0

Scoring Summaries

Twinsburg Division II District

AURORA 6, CHAGRIN FALLS 2

Aurora;;100;;040;;1;;—;;6;;6;;0

Chagrin;;000;;101;;0;;—;;2;;5;;2

Batteries—Fecko, DeMassimo (6) and McNamara; Scheetz, McMullen (5) and Pierce. W—Fecko. L—Scheetz. Save—None. HR—None.

Records: Aurora 15-9; Chagrin Falls 21-7.

Notes: Aurora: Papesh 3 singles, RBI; McNamara single, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Gerbrick double, RBI.

Twinsburg Division II District

CLEVELAND BENEDICTINE 11,

CVCA 3

CVCA;;000;;300;;0;;—;;3;;5;;2

Benedictine;;106;;121;;X;;—;;11;;16;;2

Batteries—Groggs, Isaacs (3), Sobiech (5) and Beebe; Bufford and Boehlke. W—Bufford. L—Groggs, 4-1. Save—None. HR—None.

Records: CVCA 19-10; Cleveland Benedictine 21-7.

Notes: CVCA: Isaacs single, run; Junko single, run; Sobiech single, run; Schaeffer single, RBI. Benedictine: Monachino single, triple, 2 runs; Keenan 3 singles, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Boehlke single, double, RBI.

Louisville Division II District

NORTON 4, MARLINGTON 2

Marlington;;020;;000;;0;;—;;2;;7;;2

Norton;;100;;021;;X;;—;;4;;5;;0

Batteries—Carr and Mudrick; Bosley and B. Aiken. W—Bosley, 7-0. L—Carr, 7-2. Save—None. HR—None.

Records: Norton 20-1.

Notes: Norton: B. Aiken double, RBI; Rockhold double, run; Borrelli single, run.

Louisville Division II District



TALLMADGE 2, LOUISVILLE 0



Tallmadge;;000;;002;;0;;—;;2;;4;;0

Louisville;;000;;000;;0;;—;;0;;2;;2

Batteries—Seeker and Eyre; Shearer, Gray (6) and Hartline. W—Seeker, 6-1. L—Shearer, 6-3. Save—None. HR—None.

Records: Tallmadge 16-7; Louisville 20-9.

Notes: Tallmadge: Eyre double, RBI; Norton RBI; Seeker 9 K.

Struthers Division III District



CANTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC 4,

ROOTSTOWN 0



Rootstown;;000;;000;;0;;—;;0;;3;;3

Central;;000;;022;;X;;—;;4;;5;;0

Batteries—Shank, Beery (6) and Ocel; Halas and Johnson. W—Halas. L—Shank. Save—None. HR—None.

Records: Rootstown 23-5.

LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 3,

KIDRON CENTRAL CHRISTIAN 0



Kidron;;000;;000;;0;;—;;0;;3;;5

LCC;;002;;010;;X;;—;;3;;4;;1

Batteries—Fisher and Troyer; Starcher, Fulk (5) and Tucker. W—Starcher. L—Fisher. Save—Fulk. HR—None.

Tournament Schedule

Tuesday's Games

Hudson Division I District



(At The Ball Park of Hudson)

Solon vs. Walsh Jesuit, 4 p.m.

Hudson vs. Shaker Heights, 7 p.m.

Akron/Barberton Division I District



(At Barberton High School)

Brunswick vs. Wadsworth, 4:30 p.m.

Medina vs. Firestone, 4:30 p.m.

North Canton Division I District



(At Dick Miller Field)

Lake vs. Jackson, 2 p.m.

North Canton Hoover vs. Perry, 5 p.m.

Baldwin Wallace Division I District

(At Fisher Field, Berea)

Brecksville vs. Cleveland St. Ignatius, 2 p.m.

North Royalton vs. Berea-Midpark, 5 p.m.

Medina Division IV District



(At Medina High School)

Hillsdale vs. East Canton, 2 p.m.

Lake Center Christian vs. Dalton, 5 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Twinsburg Division II District Final



(At Dodge Intermediate School)

Aurora vs. Cleveland Benedictine, 4:30 p.m.

Louisville Division II District Final



(At Louisville High School)

Norton vs. Tallmadge, 5 p.m.

Struthers Division III District Final



(At Cene Park)

Canton Central Catholic vs. Canfield South Range, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Hudson Division I District Final



(At The Ball Park of Hudson)

Solon-Walsh Jesuit winner vs. Hudson-Shaker Heights winner, 5 p.m.

Akron/Barberton Division I District Final



(At Barberton High School)

Brunswick-Wadsworth winner vs. Medina-Firestone winner, 4:30 p.m.

North Canton Division I District Final



(At Dick Miller Field)

Lake-Jackson winner vs. North Canton Hoover-Perry winner, 5 p.m.

Baldwin Wallace Division I District Final



(At Fisher Field, Berea)

Brecksville-Cleveland St. Ignatius winner vs. North Royalton-Berea-Midpark winner, 5 p.m.

Medina Division IV District Final



(At Medina High School)

Hillsdale-East Canton winner vs. Lake Center Christian-Dalton winner, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Scoring Summaries

City Series Championship

ELLET 6, FIRESTONE 1



Firestone;;000;;001;;0;;—;;1;;2;;1

Ellet;;500;;010;;X;;—;;6;;11;;2

Batteries: Dies and Morehouse; Wolf and Hayes. W—Wolf, 8-5. L—Dies, 7-8. Save—None. HR—None.

Records: Firestone 11-12; Ellet 15-9.

Notes: Ellet: Murray double, 3 RBI; Givens double, 2 RBI; Wolf 3 singles; Hayes triple.

HUDSON 8, CUYAHOGA FALLS 0

C. Falls;;000;;000;;0;;—;;0;;6;;4

Hudson;;103;;220;;X;;—;;8;;11;;1

Batteries—Carrell and Farmer; Roukey and Carrillo. W—Roukey, 12-2. L—Carrell. Save—None. HR—None.

Records: Cuyahoga Falls 4-18, 1-13; Hudson 20-3, 11-2.

Notes: Cuyahoga Falls: Farmer 2 singles; Hanchin 2 singles. Hudson: Gomersal 2 singles, double, 3 runs, RBI, 2 stolen bases; Carrillo 2 singles, run, RBI; McCray 2 singles, run; Peck double, RBI.

Tournament Schedule

Wednesday's Games



Akron Division I Regional

(At University of Akron)

Louisville vs. Chardon, 2 p.m.

Walsh Jesuit vs. Solon, 5 p.m.

Clyde Division I Regional

(At Clyde High School)

Brecksville vs. Perrysburg, 2 p.m.

Oregon Clay vs. Elyria, 5 p.m.

Akron Division II Regional



(At Firestone Stadium)

Crestwood vs. Perry (Lake Co.), 2 p.m.

Field vs. Poland Seminary, 5 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Akron Division IV Regional



(At Firestone Stadium)

Hillsdale vs. Bristol, 2 p.m.

McDonald vs. Monroeville, 5 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Akron Division I Regional Final



(At University of Akron)

Louisville-Chardon winner vs. Walsh Jesuit-Solon winner, noon

Clyde Division I Regional Final



(At Clyde High School)

Brecksville-Perrysburg winner vs. Oregon Clay-Elyria winner, noon

Akron Division II Regional Final



(At Firestone Stadium)

Crestwood-Perry (Lake Co.) winner vs. Field-Poland Seminary winner, noon

Akron Division IV Regional Final



(At Firestone Stadium)

Hillsdale-Bristol winner vs. McDonald-Monroeville winner, 3 p.m.