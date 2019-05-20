BASEBALL

Cleveland Benedictine 11, CVCA 3

Every batter had a hit as the top-seeded Bengals won a Division II district semifinal at Dodge Intermediate School in Twinsburg. Benedictine tallied 16 hits off three Royals pitchers and scored in every inning but the second.

John Bufford kept CVCA in check by scattering five singles in the complete-game victory. CVCA (19-10) scored all three of its runs in the top of the fourth inning after Benedictine (21-7) had built a 7-0 lead.

Aurora 6, Chagrin Falls 2

Colin McNamara's two-out, two-run single keyed a four-run fifth-inning rally to break a 1-1 tie and Aurora (15-9) advanced to play Benedictine in the Twinsburg district title game on Wednesday. Jack Fecko earned the victory and Johnny Papesh had three hits in the win.

SOFTBALL

Hudson 8, Cuyahoga Falls 0

Maddie Roukey struck out a career-high 19 in the Suburban League win by the Explorers (20-3, 11-2). Roukey (12-2) walked one and gave up four hits in the complete-game victory, and Laurel Gomersal's two singles and double led Hudson's 11-hit attack.