The names of the players change through the years with Ellet softball, but the winning results against City Series opponents continue to remain the same.

Ellet won its 19th City Series postseason title in a row with a 6-1 victory Monday over Firestone at Firestone Stadium.

The victory gave coach Chuck Shuman his 29th City Series postseason final title since he took over as Ellet’s softball coach in 1985. The Orangemen have also won 30 City Series regular-season titles — 19 in a row — under Shuman.

“It’s a difficult task for our girls to carry,” Shuman said. “It’s not easy because teams are always aiming for us. I am proud of the way our girls lived up to that task.”

Senior Sydnie Wolf, one of Shuman’s grandchildren, relied on her drop curveball and riseball to pitch a complete game with five strikeouts. Wolf (8-5) limited Firestone (11-12) to two hits, and also had three singles and scored a run for Ellet (15-9).

“I am a senior and these have been my friends my entire life, so I felt like I needed to get it done for them, not just for me,” Wolf said.

“It feels great to know that we are getting this done for him [Shuman] too because he has won for so many years. It means a lot because so many people have won before us and we are not letting anybody down.”

Ellet took charge with five runs in the bottom of the first inning on five hits, three walks and one error.

“It was our wish to put the ball in play because in our second game with them in the regular season, we ended up slowly,” Shuman said. “We won 7-4, but they caught up to us a little bit. We thought it was important to come out and set a positive tone for our team, and our girls really came through. Our girls came out hammering the ball.”

Senior Mackenzie McLeod, Wolf and sophomore Zoey Cook each hit a single to load the bases. Junior Mary Murray then smacked a two-run single to right-center that scored McLeod and Wolf. Cook scored on an error and, after junior Rosie Hayes walked, junior Taylor Givens hit a two-run double that brought in Murray and Hayes.

“We were ready to go,” McLeod said. “We had to play hard because we knew that they were coming to get us.”

Firestone senior Mary Rohrer led off the fifth inning with a single, senior Amber Roebuck lined a double to left field and freshman Maggie Core laid down a bunt that scored Rohrer.

Ellet responded with a run in the bottom of the inning on a triple by Hayes and an RBI groundout by Givens.

“They were hitting the ball in the first inning,” Firestone coach Joe Moxon said of the Orangemen. “They were putting good swings on the ball, and it was finding the holes. Our defense definitely tightened up after that inning and [freshman] Madison [Dies] settled down on the mound as well.”

